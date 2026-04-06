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U.S. Senators Criticize Trump's Iran Threats as 'War Crimes'
(MENAFN) Top US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has launched a scathing attack on President Donald Trump's latest military threats against Iran, warning that strikes on civilian infrastructure would constitute war crimes under international law.
Murphy took to X, the US social media platform, to demand that Republican leadership intervene. "Trump is calling reporters today to tell them he is going to commit mass war crimes next week, GOP leaders need to stop him," he wrote.
Elaborating on his condemnation, Murphy added: "Never mind that blowing up bridges and power plants and killing innocent Iranians won't reopen the Strait. It's also a clear war crime."
The senator's remarks came after Trump posted a menacing message on his Truth Social platform, declaring that Tuesday would be "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran." The president escalated his language further, writing: "There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F—in' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."
Trump reinforced those threats across multiple media interviews on Sunday, as Iran's ongoing restrictions on Strait of Hormuz shipping continued to drive global energy prices sharply higher.
Murphy intensified his criticism, accusing the president of deliberately targeting civilian sites. "Trump isn't even pretending to choose military targets. He is promising to bomb all of Iran's power plants and bridges," the senator wrote, adding that "Trump's advisors are telling him to hit civilian sites because it will cause unrest and potentially topple the regime" — a strategy he warned would kill tens of thousands of civilians and trigger a "national panic."
Murphy cautioned that even limited infrastructure strikes would carry devastating human costs, warning that "even blowing up a fraction will kill thousands of innocent people who work in those power plants and travel on the nation's roads. That's also a war crime."
Murphy was far from alone in his condemnation. Senators Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer also posted sharp rebukes on X. Schumer declared that the president "is ranting like an unhinged madman," while Sanders labeled Trump a "mentally unbalanced individual."
Senator Elissa Slotkin took a more legally focused stance, writing on X that Trump's remarks "if carried out, would violate the law of armed conflict." She further warned that his decisions are making "us less safe abroad, raising prices and costing American blood and treasure," urging him to "negotiate a way to end this war, open the Strait of Hormuz, and bring our warriors home."
Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari was among the most forceful voices, writing on X that the US president "is a deranged lunatic, and a national security threat to our country and the rest of the world."
In a striking departure from party lines, former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also broke with Trump, writing on X: "The Strait is closed because the US and Israel started the unprovoked war against Iran based on the same nuclear lies they've been telling for decades, that any moment Iran would develop a nuclear weapon."
Greene went further, questioning the rationale for US military involvement altogether: "You know who has nuclear weapons? Israel. They are more than capable of defending themselves without the US having to fight their wars, kill innocent people and children, and pay for it. Trump threatening to bomb power plants and bridges hurts the Iranian people, the very people Trump claimed he was freeing."
The mounting bipartisan backlash reflects deepening alarm in Washington over the trajectory of the US-Iran conflict, which erupted following a joint US-Israeli offensive launched on Feb. 28 that has killed more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has since retaliated with drone and missile strikes across the region, hitting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, while global markets and aviation networks continue to absorb the shockwaves.
Murphy took to X, the US social media platform, to demand that Republican leadership intervene. "Trump is calling reporters today to tell them he is going to commit mass war crimes next week, GOP leaders need to stop him," he wrote.
Elaborating on his condemnation, Murphy added: "Never mind that blowing up bridges and power plants and killing innocent Iranians won't reopen the Strait. It's also a clear war crime."
The senator's remarks came after Trump posted a menacing message on his Truth Social platform, declaring that Tuesday would be "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran." The president escalated his language further, writing: "There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F—in' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."
Trump reinforced those threats across multiple media interviews on Sunday, as Iran's ongoing restrictions on Strait of Hormuz shipping continued to drive global energy prices sharply higher.
Murphy intensified his criticism, accusing the president of deliberately targeting civilian sites. "Trump isn't even pretending to choose military targets. He is promising to bomb all of Iran's power plants and bridges," the senator wrote, adding that "Trump's advisors are telling him to hit civilian sites because it will cause unrest and potentially topple the regime" — a strategy he warned would kill tens of thousands of civilians and trigger a "national panic."
Murphy cautioned that even limited infrastructure strikes would carry devastating human costs, warning that "even blowing up a fraction will kill thousands of innocent people who work in those power plants and travel on the nation's roads. That's also a war crime."
Murphy was far from alone in his condemnation. Senators Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer also posted sharp rebukes on X. Schumer declared that the president "is ranting like an unhinged madman," while Sanders labeled Trump a "mentally unbalanced individual."
Senator Elissa Slotkin took a more legally focused stance, writing on X that Trump's remarks "if carried out, would violate the law of armed conflict." She further warned that his decisions are making "us less safe abroad, raising prices and costing American blood and treasure," urging him to "negotiate a way to end this war, open the Strait of Hormuz, and bring our warriors home."
Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari was among the most forceful voices, writing on X that the US president "is a deranged lunatic, and a national security threat to our country and the rest of the world."
In a striking departure from party lines, former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene also broke with Trump, writing on X: "The Strait is closed because the US and Israel started the unprovoked war against Iran based on the same nuclear lies they've been telling for decades, that any moment Iran would develop a nuclear weapon."
Greene went further, questioning the rationale for US military involvement altogether: "You know who has nuclear weapons? Israel. They are more than capable of defending themselves without the US having to fight their wars, kill innocent people and children, and pay for it. Trump threatening to bomb power plants and bridges hurts the Iranian people, the very people Trump claimed he was freeing."
The mounting bipartisan backlash reflects deepening alarm in Washington over the trajectory of the US-Iran conflict, which erupted following a joint US-Israeli offensive launched on Feb. 28 that has killed more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has since retaliated with drone and missile strikes across the region, hitting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, while global markets and aviation networks continue to absorb the shockwaves.
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