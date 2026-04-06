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German Minister Urges End to EU Unanimity Rule in Foreign Policy
(MENAFN) Germany’s foreign minister has called for the European Union to eliminate the unanimity principle in decision-making, particularly regarding foreign and security policy, according to reports.
Johann Wadephul stated, “We should abolish the unanimity principle in the EU in foreign and security policy before the end of the current legislative period so as to be better capable of acting internationally and to be truly grown-up.”
Speaking to a media group, Wadephul cited recent tensions with Hungary over a large EU-backed loan to Ukraine as an example. He advocated for decisions based on qualified majority voting among the bloc’s 27 member states, adding, “All the experience that we have gained over recent weeks with aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia indicate this.”
Hungary has been blocking a €90 billion ($103 billion) loan to Ukraine, causing a political deadlock. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has linked approval to the restoration of Russian oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline. Budapest claims Ukraine halted the flow deliberately, while Kyiv attributes the disruption to damage from a Russian strike and has rejected inspection requests.
Regarding Hungary’s upcoming April 12 general elections, Wadephul emphasized that it is the Hungarian people’s decision whom to elect, and Germany would cooperate with any administration. Orban, in office since 2010, is known for frequently opposing his EU counterparts’ positions.
Johann Wadephul stated, “We should abolish the unanimity principle in the EU in foreign and security policy before the end of the current legislative period so as to be better capable of acting internationally and to be truly grown-up.”
Speaking to a media group, Wadephul cited recent tensions with Hungary over a large EU-backed loan to Ukraine as an example. He advocated for decisions based on qualified majority voting among the bloc’s 27 member states, adding, “All the experience that we have gained over recent weeks with aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia indicate this.”
Hungary has been blocking a €90 billion ($103 billion) loan to Ukraine, causing a political deadlock. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has linked approval to the restoration of Russian oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline. Budapest claims Ukraine halted the flow deliberately, while Kyiv attributes the disruption to damage from a Russian strike and has rejected inspection requests.
Regarding Hungary’s upcoming April 12 general elections, Wadephul emphasized that it is the Hungarian people’s decision whom to elect, and Germany would cooperate with any administration. Orban, in office since 2010, is known for frequently opposing his EU counterparts’ positions.
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