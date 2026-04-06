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Lee Jae Myung Expresses Regret to North Korea

Lee Jae Myung Expresses Regret to North Korea


2026-04-06 07:35:27
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, in an uncommon gesture, conveyed regret to North Korea on Monday regarding drone flights carried out by private individuals, which he said had sparked avoidable military tensions with Pyongyang, according to reports from local media.

Lee made these comments during a cabinet meeting, following last month’s indictment of three people accused of flying drones into North Korea between September and January, a news agency reported.

"Although this was not an act by our government, I express regret to the North Korean side over the unnecessary military tension caused by such reckless behavior," he stated.

While Lee has consistently condemned the drone intrusions, this is the first occasion on which he has directly expressed regret to North Korea.

"It is deeply regrettable that individuals carried out such provocative acts toward North Korea on their own," he added, describing the incidents as "unacceptable."

He also emphasized that these actions had raised concerns among residents living near border areas, noting that the episode had created considerable anxiety.

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