Tallinn City Council Adopted Two Detailed Plans Of Tallinna Sadam

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 2 April 2026, the Tallinn City Council adopted two detailed plans for the areas belonging to AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter Tallinna Sadam) – the area of ​​the passenger terminal A and the cruise terminal, and the terminal D and the surrounding area. After the adoption of plans, the Tallinn City Planning Board and the City Government is organising a public review.

The terminal A area covers 66.14 hectares of land and sea, and the detailed plan for the vicinity of terminal D covers an area of ​​7.63 hectares. The adoption of the detailed plans creates prerequisites for moving forward with the construction of the new terminal A quarter and the development of real estate in the vicinity of terminal D after the end of the public review. The detailed plan for the passenger terminal A and the cruise terminal area includes, among other things, the construction of a new terminal A and office buildings and a parking garage with surrounding public urban space. The purpose of the plan for terminal D and the surrounding area is to transform the former production and commercial land into a mixed-use urban space that combines port infrastructure, modern commercial buildings and residential development with up to five-story buildings.

In addition to the above, the city of Tallinn is processing four more detailed plans. The detailed plan areas can be viewed here:

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – TS Laevad OÜ provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5649 6230

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