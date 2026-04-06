Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Growth Graph By 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Size The global cancer immunotherapy drug discovery outsourcing market size was valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.98 billion in 2026 to USD 5.58 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 13.79% during the forecast period (2026–2034). It is possible to outsource the research and development of new cancer immunotherapy drugs to companies that specialize in this area. With Cancer-Immunotherapy-Drug-Discovery-Outsourcing, you may benefit from cutting-edge technology, knowledge, and resources while also slashing your project's overall cost and lead time to market. The rise of the cancer-immunotherapy-drug-discovery-outsourcing market is mostly due to an increase in the incidence and mortality rates associated with cancer. As a result, the market is expected to grow throughout the projected period as a result of supporting government regulations for healthcare. In the coming years, the proportion of cancer patients worldwide is expected to rise, resulting in an increased need for better treatment for cancer as well as diagnostic services. Because of their capacity to reduce the likelihood of recurrence of tumours after chemotherapy, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly focused on immunotherapies. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 1.74 billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 1.98 billion Projected 2034 Value USD 5.58 billion CAGR (2026-2034) 13.79% Dominant Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Aquila Biomedical, Covance, Inc., Crown Bioscience Inc., BPS Biosciences Inc., Horizon Discovery Group PLC

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Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Drivers Cancer and Autoimmune Illnesses Are Becoming More Common

The global cancer-immunotherapy-drug-discovery-outsourcing market is being fueled by the rising incidence of cancer. Cancer immunotherapy medications, for example, are projected to see increased demand as a result of this high incidence rate, which is expected to drive the market's expansion throughout the forecast period.

Anti-autoimmune illnesses are also predicted to have a role in the market's growth over the next few years. People are becoming more likely to suffer from autoimmune illnesses, which are brought on by an inappropriate immune reaction against self-antigens, leading to tissue destruction or organ failure. Cancer-immunotherapy-drug-discovery-outsourcing market participants can expect profitable prospects in the next few years as the prevalence of the disease continues to rise.

Improvements in Cancer Treatment Methods Are Becoming More Widely Known

Global cancer-immunotherapy-drug-discovery-outsourcing market is being fueled by a growing awareness of cancer treatment developments, as well as a growing investment by renowned pharmaceutical firms to outsource the numerous tasks associated with the process of drug-discovery. Immunotherapies are becoming increasingly important in the cancer treatment because of their ability to reduce the likelihood of tumor recurrence following chemotherapy. Research operations can be outsourced to save time and money, resulting in a greater return on investment for the company. The global cancer-immunotherapy-drug-discovery-outsourcing market is developing as a result of the increasing research and development efforts to find new cancer treatments that are more effective. Advanced treatment options such HDAC inhibitors, oncolytic viruses, cancer vaccines, as well as monoclonal antibodies are also expected to have a favorable impact on the global cancer-immunotherapy-drug-discovery-outsourcing market.

Market Restraint Side Effects and High Costs Associated with the Treatments

The development of the market may be stymied, however, by the negative effects that are associated with the aforementioned treatments. Some of these negative effects include enormously life-threatening concerns about lower blood pressure levels and high fever. Additionally, the high costs that are associated with the development of new pharmaceuticals, in addition to the risk of failure and the bad effects that are attached with cancer drug therapies, pose a danger to the expansion of the global cancer-immunotherapy-drug-discovery-outsourcing market.

Market Opportunity Modern-Day Pharmaceutical Sector Challenges Plus Technological Advancements

The medication development process in modern pharmaceuticals is fraught with difficulties and necessitates radical revisions. There is a growing trend toward outsourcing drug development and drug discovery activities, which means new opportunities are now being created. During the projected period, price pressure will continue to be the primary driver of the tectonic change in outsourcing drug discovery. In order to put more pressure on healthcare providers, pharmaceutical firms have caught the interest of healthcare professionals because of their high profit margins. In addition, as profit margins narrow, many businesses are considering outsourcing drug discovery to groups that already have the necessary resources on hand.

A decade of rapid technological advancement has just concluded, and it is expected that this trend will continue into the next. The drug-discovery & development industries have seen an increase in rivalry as a result of the rapid advancement of technology. Drug discovery outsourcing businesses are increasingly partnering with third-party firms that produce cost-effective medications because of the fierce competition. As a result, new and lucrative market opportunities will become available.

Regional Analysis

In 2021, the revenue share of the market that was held by North America was the largest. The existence of significant contract research organisations (CROs) as well as large pharmaceutical and biotech businesses has been a driving force behind the expansion of the regional market. It is anticipated that the region will be able to keep its leadership in the international arena through the year 2030 thanks to the rising need for novel pharmaceuticals to be used in immunotherapy as well as the growing trend of outsourcing drug discovery procedures.

The United States is home to the headquarters of a number of important participants in international markets. These corporations are expanding their reach around the world by establishing new research facilities in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. These businesses have access to specific benefits, such as the simple availability of cutting-edge instruments utilised in the drug development process, which allows them to finish the exploration in a shorter amount of time when compared to their rivals in the industry. The market segment in North America has benefited enormously from the combined effects of all of these variables.

However, it is anticipated that Asia Pacific would have profitable growth over the course of the forecast year. It is probable that the increasing number of CROs that provide drug discovery services that are both affordable and efficient will contribute to the expansion of the regional market.

In addition, conformity with Good-Laboratory-Practices (GLP) and an increased reliance on cutting-edge technologies are fuelling demand in the region. The launch of innovative and cutting-edge immunotherapy medications in China and Japan, as well as ongoing clinical trials as well as FDA approvals of novel molecular entities, are all factors that are expected to augment the market in the region.

By Drug Type

In 2021, monoclonal antibodies were the most common form of drug. Pharmaceutical corporations are taking notice of monoclonal antibodies that have been shown to be effective, as well as newer medication kinds like naked antigen-binding, bispecific, plus conjugated monoclonal antibodies.

In the realm of cancer immunotherapy, cancer vaccines as well as oncolytic viral medicines have become major breakthroughs thanks to the continual R & D efforts of industry participants. Prostate cancer patients' immune cells are transformed into dendritic cells via chemical treatment in this immunotherapeutic vaccine, which is then used. Antigens, cancer cells, and fragments of cells are some of the components of therapy vaccines now in development.

Patients' immune systems develop memory cells that fight cancer antigens after receiving therapeutic vaccinations. As people become more aware of the advantages of these vaccines, the market players are increasing their R&D expenditures. Oncolytic viral treatments and cancer vaccines are therefore expected to expand at the fastest rate during the projection period.

By Service Type

Anti-cancer immunotherapy has many advantages over other treatments, including fewer side effects, greater efficacy and better patient convenience. Immunotherapy-based remedies are seeing a spike in research and development spending as a result. In 2021, the market for target identification & validation was the most lucrative. It is expected to maintain its dominance for the foreseeable future. The field of cancer immunotherapy is still in its infancy. Most significant pharmaceutical companies are looking to invest in new drug research because of current immunotherapeutic drugs' success. With the introduction of new pharmaceuticals, the market is expected to see a surge in sales, which will have a favorable effect on early drug development methods.

Due to the time and resources required for lead screening, specialized technologies are needed to perform effective tests. These new platforms are geared toward speeding up the screening process by streamlining the lead selection and optimization processes. For example, ligand identification as well as matching software has made these procedures faster and more accurate, making them less time-consuming overall. As a result, lead screening is predicted to be the fastest-growing segment over the projection period.

By Cancer Type

In 2021, lung cancer had the largest market share. Chemotherapy is rendered ineffective for people with this illness because of their late diagnosis. Immunotherapy, which has shown impressive results in the treatment of NSCLC (non-small-cell lung cancer), can help overcome this problem. There has also been an increase in the number of immunotherapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Increasing R&D investments and an increasing incidence of the disease would likely cause ovarian cancer to have the greatest CAGR during the projection period. Ovarian cancer patients benefit from immunotherapies, which boost the immune system and, as a result, slow the proliferation of cancerous cells. Ovarian cancer immunotherapy uses checkpoint inhibitors as well as other adoptive medicines to treat the disease. Over the next several years, there will be a number of new medications that could be used to treat the disease that are now being researched.

Melanoma, head & neck cancer, and prostate cancer have all seen immunotherapeutic improvements. In the field of head and neck oncology, three immunotherapeutic medicines are available: cetuximab, a target antibody molecule, and nivolumab and pembrolizumab, checkpoint inhibitors. As the incidence of these cancers rises, so do investments in immunotherapeutic medication R&D, which in turn spurs an increase in the use of outsourcing services.

In February 2026, the CRO Industry (Immuno-oncology Focus) is increasing integration of AI-driven platforms and real-time data analytics in outsourced clinical trials, which is improving efficiency and accelerating cancer immunotherapy drug discovery timelines. In January 2026, Novotech Appointed Anand Tharmaratnam as CEO to strengthen global CRO capabilities and expand oncology and immunotherapy outsourcing services, supporting increased demand for clinical and early-phase drug development partnerships. In January 2026, BioNTech launched a $50 million life sciences investment fund in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania to support early-stage therapeutic research, including cancer immunotherapy innovations, strengthening outsourced discovery ecosystems. In November 2025, BioNTech entered a major partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb worth up to $11.1 billion to advance cancer immunotherapy programs, including expanded clinical trials, increasing outsourcing opportunities across discovery and development workflows.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 1.74 billion Market Size in 2026 USD 1.98 billion Market Size in 2034 USD 5.58 billion CAGR 13.79% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Drug Type, By Service Type, By Cancer Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Aquila Biomedical Covance, Inc. Crown Bioscience Inc. BPS Biosciences Inc. Horizon Discovery Group PLC Explicit Immuno-Oncology Gen script Biotech Corporation ImmunXperts SA Promega Corporation STC Biologics Molecular Imaging Inc. (MI Bioresearch Inc.) Celentyx Ltd. DiscoverX Corporation HD Biosciences Co. Ltd. Personalis, Inc. Recent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Monoclonal Antibodies Immunomodulators Oncolytic Viral Therapies and Cancer Vaccines Others

Target Identification and Validation Lead Screening and Characterization Cell-Based Assays

Lung Breast Colorectal Melanoma Prostate Pancreatic Head and Neck Ovarian

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Segments By Drug TypeBy Service TypeBy Cancer TypeBy Region