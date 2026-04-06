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Drone Strike Targets UAE Telecom Tower in Fujairah
(MENAFN) An Iranian drone struck a building belonging to telecommunications operator du in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates, on Monday, authorities confirmed — the latest in a string of aerial attacks rattling the Gulf region. No injuries were reported in the strike.
The Fujairah Media Office confirmed that local authorities are actively responding to the incident. Du ranks among the UAE's most prominent telecommunications providers.
In a separate incident, Abu Dhabi authorities disclosed Monday that a Ghanaian national sustained moderate injuries after debris rained down on a company in the Musaffah industrial area — the fallout of a successful air defense interception of an incoming aerial threat.
The industrial damage extended further. Borouge, an Abu Dhabi-based petrochemicals giant, confirmed Sunday that debris from another intercepted aerial threat struck its production facilities in the Ruwais industrial area, damaging assets while leaving no personnel injured. The company said fires ignited by the strike were subsequently brought under control, though operations across affected units have been suspended pending full damage assessments and repair work.
Despite the escalating threat environment, Borouge sought to reassure stakeholders, noting it successfully maintained sales through alternative channels throughout March and holds sufficient liquidity to weather near-term financial pressures stemming from the ongoing regional conflict.
The Fujairah Media Office confirmed that local authorities are actively responding to the incident. Du ranks among the UAE's most prominent telecommunications providers.
In a separate incident, Abu Dhabi authorities disclosed Monday that a Ghanaian national sustained moderate injuries after debris rained down on a company in the Musaffah industrial area — the fallout of a successful air defense interception of an incoming aerial threat.
The industrial damage extended further. Borouge, an Abu Dhabi-based petrochemicals giant, confirmed Sunday that debris from another intercepted aerial threat struck its production facilities in the Ruwais industrial area, damaging assets while leaving no personnel injured. The company said fires ignited by the strike were subsequently brought under control, though operations across affected units have been suspended pending full damage assessments and repair work.
Despite the escalating threat environment, Borouge sought to reassure stakeholders, noting it successfully maintained sales through alternative channels throughout March and holds sufficient liquidity to weather near-term financial pressures stemming from the ongoing regional conflict.
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