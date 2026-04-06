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Ukrainian Drone Attacks Grain Ship in Azov Sea
(MENAFN) A cargo vessel sank in the Azov Sea following a drone strike, resulting in the death of one crew member, according to regional authorities, as reported. The attack has been described as a “terrorist attack.”
The ship, identified as the Volgo-Balt, was transporting wheat when it was struck on April 3. The crew abandoned the vessel as it began to sink and reached shore near the village of Strelkovoye two days later. Authorities reported that the senior assistant captain died in the incident, while two crew members remain missing.
Local residents provided initial assistance to the survivors before emergency services arrived. The captain has been hospitalized in Genichesk, and other crew members are receiving both medical and psychological support.
“This is not the first time Ukraine has attacked civilian vessels in international waters. There will be accountability for these crimes,” officials stated.
The vessel had been traveling from the port of Azov in Rostov Region to the port of Kavkaz in Krasnodar Region and was expected to arrive on April 2. Its last signal was registered three days before the attack. Nine crew members reportedly evacuated in a lifeboat and eventually reached Kherson Region.
The ship, identified as the Volgo-Balt, was transporting wheat when it was struck on April 3. The crew abandoned the vessel as it began to sink and reached shore near the village of Strelkovoye two days later. Authorities reported that the senior assistant captain died in the incident, while two crew members remain missing.
Local residents provided initial assistance to the survivors before emergency services arrived. The captain has been hospitalized in Genichesk, and other crew members are receiving both medical and psychological support.
“This is not the first time Ukraine has attacked civilian vessels in international waters. There will be accountability for these crimes,” officials stated.
The vessel had been traveling from the port of Azov in Rostov Region to the port of Kavkaz in Krasnodar Region and was expected to arrive on April 2. Its last signal was registered three days before the attack. Nine crew members reportedly evacuated in a lifeboat and eventually reached Kherson Region.
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