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Ukraine Regains Control of Twelve Settlements Since January
(MENAFN) Ukraine says its forces have regained control of 12 settlements since the end of January, according to military reports.
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Ukrainian troops reclaimed 480 square kilometers (185 square miles) of territory, including eight settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region and four in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Syrskyi accused Russian forces of continuing attacks in the Oleksandrivka direction, targeting areas such as Ternove, Oleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Zeleny Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, as well as Sosnivka, Verbovye, and Zlagoda. He said Moscow carried out 64 attacks in that sector over the past week, aiming to capture more Ukrainian territory and create a “buffer zone” in Dnipropetrovsk.
“Russian troops do not refuse to continue offensive operations, regrouping available forces and equipment,” he wrote on social media platform Facebook.
Syrskyi added that Ukraine’s defense forces continue active defensive operations, inflicting heavy losses on Russian troops and destroying personnel, weapons, and military equipment.
Russia has not issued any response to these claims.
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Ukrainian troops reclaimed 480 square kilometers (185 square miles) of territory, including eight settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region and four in the Zaporizhzhia region.
Syrskyi accused Russian forces of continuing attacks in the Oleksandrivka direction, targeting areas such as Ternove, Oleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Zeleny Hai, Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, as well as Sosnivka, Verbovye, and Zlagoda. He said Moscow carried out 64 attacks in that sector over the past week, aiming to capture more Ukrainian territory and create a “buffer zone” in Dnipropetrovsk.
“Russian troops do not refuse to continue offensive operations, regrouping available forces and equipment,” he wrote on social media platform Facebook.
Syrskyi added that Ukraine’s defense forces continue active defensive operations, inflicting heavy losses on Russian troops and destroying personnel, weapons, and military equipment.
Russia has not issued any response to these claims.
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