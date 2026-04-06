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Ukraine Rejects Allegations Over Explosives Near Serbia-Hungary Pipeline
(MENAFN) Ukraine has “categorically” denied claims linking it to explosives discovered near the Serbia-Hungary TurkStream gas pipeline, as stated by reports.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stressed that Ukraine “has nothing to do with this,” and suggested the incident is “most probably… a Russian false-flag operation as part of Moscow’s heavy interference in Hungarian elections,” referencing Hungary’s general elections scheduled for April 12.
Explosive devices of high destructive potential were found close to the gas pipeline connecting Serbia and Hungary, according to statements from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic following discussions with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Authorities reported that suspicious materials were located near the villages of Velebit, Tresnjevac, and Vojvoda Zimonjic within the Kanjiza municipality, near vital gas infrastructure, as stated by local media.
Meanwhile, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson claimed that Hungary faces threats to its sovereignty, including actions that hinder access to high-quality resources at reasonable costs.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stressed that Ukraine “has nothing to do with this,” and suggested the incident is “most probably… a Russian false-flag operation as part of Moscow’s heavy interference in Hungarian elections,” referencing Hungary’s general elections scheduled for April 12.
Explosive devices of high destructive potential were found close to the gas pipeline connecting Serbia and Hungary, according to statements from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic following discussions with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Authorities reported that suspicious materials were located near the villages of Velebit, Tresnjevac, and Vojvoda Zimonjic within the Kanjiza municipality, near vital gas infrastructure, as stated by local media.
Meanwhile, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson claimed that Hungary faces threats to its sovereignty, including actions that hinder access to high-quality resources at reasonable costs.
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