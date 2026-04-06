403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Serbian President Reports Explosives Near Gas Pipeline to Hungary
(MENAFN) Authorities in Serbia discovered highly destructive explosive materials near a gas pipeline connecting Serbia and Hungary, President Aleksandar Vučić announced on Sunday, following discussions with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
Suspicious objects were found near the villages of Velebit, Tresnjevac, and Vojvoda Zimonjić in the municipality of Kanjiža, close to critical gas infrastructure, according to reports.
Approximately 140 police and military personnel have been deployed to the area, conducting ground and aerial search operations under the supervision of the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Subotica. Several roads in the municipality have been blocked as part of the investigation.
Vučić said that investigators had found explosive materials along with devices necessary for their activation and informed Orbán of the initial findings during a phone call. He added that Hungarian authorities would continue to be updated as the probe into potential threats to critical infrastructure progresses.
Orbán confirmed the discovery, noting that explosives and activation devices had been located near the pipeline, and said he convened an extraordinary defense council meeting in response, as stated by reports.
Suspicious objects were found near the villages of Velebit, Tresnjevac, and Vojvoda Zimonjić in the municipality of Kanjiža, close to critical gas infrastructure, according to reports.
Approximately 140 police and military personnel have been deployed to the area, conducting ground and aerial search operations under the supervision of the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Subotica. Several roads in the municipality have been blocked as part of the investigation.
Vučić said that investigators had found explosive materials along with devices necessary for their activation and informed Orbán of the initial findings during a phone call. He added that Hungarian authorities would continue to be updated as the probe into potential threats to critical infrastructure progresses.
Orbán confirmed the discovery, noting that explosives and activation devices had been located near the pipeline, and said he convened an extraordinary defense council meeting in response, as stated by reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment