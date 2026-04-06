MENAFN - Market Press Release) April 6, 2026 12:00 am - Professional contractors face a critical decision when choosing between DeWALTs 20V and 60V reciprocating saws-but power isn't the only factor that matters. The 60V model slashed cutting time by nearly 42% in testing

Key Takeaways

- The 60V FlexVolt DCS389 delivers 19% more power than its predecessor and significantly outperforms 20V models in demanding cuts

- Weight differences are substantial-60V models weigh 7.56 lbs versus 5.1-5.4 lbs for 20V compact models, affecting overhead work fatigue

- FlexVolt models lack some convenience features like orbital action and variable speed dials found on competing saws

- Professional contractors should choose based on primary applications: 60V for power-demanding tasks, 20V for maneuverability in tight spaces

- Sourcing your DeWALT tools and batteries from trusted suppliers ensures authentic products, reliable warranties, and consistent performance on the jobsite.

Professional contractors face a critical decision when selecting reciprocating saws for their toolkit. The choice between DeWALTs 20V and 60V models isn't just about power-it's about matching tool capabilities to job requirements, from overhead electrical work in cramped spaces to heavy-duty framing applications.

DCS389 (60V) Shows 19% Power Increase Over Previous Generation

DeWALT's second-generation FlexVolt 60V reciprocating saw (DCS389) represents a significant leap in performance, delivering 1874 unit watts out while maintaining the proven 3000 SPM speed and 1 1/8-inch stroke length. This 19% performance increase over its predecessor (DCS388) translates to real-world cutting advantages that professional contractors can feel immediately.

Testing results demonstrate this power advantage dramatically. In nail-embedded wood cuts-a common scenario for remodelers and framers-the DCS389 reduced cutting time from 11.90 seconds to just 6.86 seconds, ranking second among all tested reciprocating saws.

The performance gains become especially apparent in demanding materials. When cutting through 4×12 Parallam beams, the 60V FlexVolt consistently outperformed both 20V models by significant margins, never stalling under load conditions that caused lighter models to hesitate. This reliability proves crucial for contractors working on tight schedules where tool performance directly impacts productivity.

Weight and Ergonomics: 7.56 lbs vs 5.1-5.4 lbs Trade-offs

The weight difference between DeWALT's 60V and 20V reciprocating saws creates distinct trade-offs that affect daily job performance. The DCS389 FlexVolt weighs 7.56 pounds (tool only), making it approximately 2-3 pounds heavier than compact 20V models like the DCS367, which tips the scales around 5 pounds.

Overhead Work Fatigue Factor

For contractors performing overhead cuts-electricians running conduit through ceiling joists or plumbers cutting through floor systems from below-those extra pounds accumulate quickly. Extended overhead work with the 60V model can lead to arm fatigue and reduced cutting precision as muscles tire. The 20V compact models excel in these scenarios, allowing sustained overhead operation without the physical strain.

Low-Cut Power Benefits

However, the additional weight becomes an advantage during low cuts and horizontal applications. The extra mass works with gravity to reduce vibration and maintain blade contact, actually improving cutting efficiency and user control. Framers cutting through multiple 2×12 joists or auto body technicians working on structural components find this weight beneficial rather than burdensome.

Build Quality Differences

The 60V FlexVolt models justify their weight with superior construction throughout. The tougher shoe, reinforced rubber sleeve, and strengthened chuck release spring demonstrate DeWALT's commitment to jobsite durability. These components withstand the punishment of commercial construction environments better than their 20V counterparts, potentially extending tool life and reducing replacement costs.

Feature Comparison: Brushless Motors, LED Lights, and Blade Systems

Professional contractors rely on specific features that boost productivity and reduce downtime. Understanding the feature differences between DeWALT's 20V and 60V reciprocating saws helps determine which model best serves specific trade requirements.

Motor Technology: Brushless vs Brushed Across Models

The DCS389 FlexVolt and DCS367 Compact both incorporate brushless motor technology, delivering improved efficiency and extended runtime compared to brushed alternatives. The standard 20V MAX DCS380, however, still uses a brushed motor design. Brushless motors provide more consistent power delivery throughout the battery charge cycle and require less maintenance over time, making them preferable for professional applications.

Blade Change Mechanisms: Lever-Action vs Twist-Style vs 4-Position

All models feature tool-less blade change systems, but with different mechanisms. The 20V Compact DCS367 includes a 4-position blade clamp system, allowing blades to be positioned right-side up, down, or horizontally-particularly advantageous when cutting in awkward positions or tight spaces. Standard models typically offer fewer positioning options, limiting flexibility in confined work areas.

Missing Features on FlexVolt Models: No Orbital Action or Variable Speed Dial

Despite their power advantages, FlexVolt models lack certain convenience features found on competing brands. The absence of orbital action, advanced vibration control systems, rafter hooks, and adjustable shoes (beyond pivoting) represents potential drawbacks for contractors accustomed to these features. The 20V MAX XR reciprocating saw (DCS384) offers improved vibration control and consistent cutting power, with DeWALT claiming it as their fastest-cutting reciprocating saw when paired with an 8Ah PowerPack battery.

Job-Specific Model Selection Guide

Selecting the appropriate reciprocating saw requires matching tool capabilities to primary job functions. Different trades have distinct requirements that favor either the power of 60V models or the maneuverability of 20V options.

Heavy-Duty Applications: Framers and Remodelers

Framers working with engineered lumber, LVL beams, and nail-embedded demolition materials benefit significantly from 60V FlexVolt power. The additional cutting force reduces binding, speeds through tough materials, and maintains performance during extended use. Remodelers tackling multiple cuts through old-growth lumber or composite materials find the 60V's sustained power delivery prevents the frustrating stalls common with lower-voltage models.

Confined Space Work: Plumbers and Electricians

Plumbers working in crawl spaces, behind walls, or in mechanical rooms where maneuverability trumps raw power typically prefer the 20V Compact DCS367. Its reduced weight and 4-position blade clamp enable cuts in awkward positions without excessive arm strain. Electricians running conduit through tight spaces similarly benefit from the compact model's improved maneuverability and reduced fatigue during extended use.

Battery Platform Considerations

Contractors already invested in DeWALT's 20V MAX battery platform can use existing batteries with 20V reciprocating saws, reducing overall system cost. However, those requiring maximum performance for demanding applications may find the investment in FlexVolt batteries worthwhile, especially since FlexVolt batteries work with 20V tools but provide extended runtime.

Choose 60V FlexVolt for Power-Demanding Tasks, 20V Compact for Maneuverability

The decision between DeWALT's 20V and 60V reciprocating saws ultimately depends on primary job requirements and working conditions. For demanding heavy-duty and commercial applications requiring extended runtime and superior power, the 60V FlexVolt tools prove optimal, offering greater longevity and reduced risk of overheating compared to 20V alternatives.

Contractors whose work emphasizes precision cuts in confined spaces, overhead applications, or who prioritize tool weight over maximum power will find the 20V models better suited to their needs. The compact DCS367's brushless motor and LED light provide professional-grade performance without the bulk that can hinder productivity in tight quarters.

Consider the 60V FlexVolt for framing, remodeling, auto body work, and any application where cutting speed and power take priority over tool weight. Choose the 20V models for electrical work, plumbing in confined spaces, and applications where maneuverability and reduced fatigue matter more than maximum cutting performance.

For best results, always purchase from authorized, reputable suppliers to guarantee quality, safety, and long-term value from your tools.