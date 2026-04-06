BJP's Journey Is Saga Of Sacrifice, Penance, And Dedication: Party Chief Nitin Nabin

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin extended greetings on the party's Foundation Day on Monday, urging party workers to reaffirm the pledge of "Nation First" and unite their efforts towards achieving the goal of a "Viksit Bharat".

The BJP was established in 1980 after a split from the Janata Party, rooted in its predecessor, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded in 1951 by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. It has since grown into one of India's major national parties with a focus on cultural nationalism and development.

In a post on social media, BJP chief Nabin said, "On the auspicious occasion of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Foundation Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the dedicated workers of the world's largest political party."

He stated that the party's long-standing vision of 'Antyodaya' (upliftment of the last person) is being realised under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"This journey -- spanning from the era of the Jana Sangh to becoming the world's largest party today -- is a saga of the sacrifice, penance, and dedication of countless workers. The dream of 'Antyodaya' -- envisioned by Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya -- with which we set out on this path, is today being realised on the ground under the illustrious leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," he further said.

"On this Foundation Day, let us reaffirm our pledge of 'Nation First' and, uniting our efforts, dedicate our entire energy towards building a 'Viksit Bharat'," Nabin added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also extended warm greetings to the BJP workers on the occasion of the party's Foundation Day, emphasising the long-standing commitment to public service and the principle of "India First".

Posting on X, PM Modi said, "Warm greetings to all BJP Karyakartas across the nation on the party's Sthapana Diwas. Our party has always been at the forefront of serving society, guided by the principle of India First. Our Karyakartas are known for their selfless service, unwavering dedication and a deep passion towards good governance. They have worked tirelessly at the grassroots, ensuring maximum people are connected to our ideology and work."

He also remembered the workers whose "dedication, sacrifice and perseverance", he said, have shaped the party's growth over decades.

The Prime Minister added, "The BJP stands as a party that places the well-being of people at the centre of its vision. This is reflected in our work at the Centre and in various states. BJP remains committed to building a Viksit Bharat. May our collective resolve continue to drive this vision forward and take India to new heights of progress and prosperity."