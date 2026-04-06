Vietnam's 16Th National Assembly Convenes First Session, Tran Thanh Man Re-Elected As Top Legislator

MENAFN - IANS) Hanoi, April 6 (IANS) The 16th National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam opened its first session on Monday morning in the capital city of Hanoi.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam said that the session will focus on institutionalising the resolution of the 14th National Congress of the CPV, while creating a legal and institutional foundation and policy impetus for the country.

Lam expressed his expectation that the 16th NA for the 2026-2031 term will fulfil the important responsibilities entrusted by the party, the state and the people, contributing to the realisation of the aspiration of building a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy Vietnam, and steadily advancing toward socialism.

The first session of the 16th National Assembly will conduct high-level appointments for the state apparatus, while considering and approving eight draft laws and one resolution, according to an announcement released at a press conference on the tentative agenda of the session, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, Tran Thanh Man, chairman of the 15th parliament, was re-elected to lead the country's top legislature for its 16th tenure.

Man, a member of the Political Bureau of the 14th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, won a majority of votes to continue in the post.

Man, born in 1962, previously assumed the NA chairmanship on May 20, 2024.

He used to be vice chairman and chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and has been the permanent NA vice chairman since April 2021.

On April 26, 2024, the 13th Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee accepted the resignation of Vuong Dinh Hue as a Politburo member and Vietnam's NA chairman upon his personal request.

During an extraordinary session held on May 2, 2024, the country's top legislature passed a resolution to relieve Hue from being the NA chairman and a 15th tenure NA deputy.