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WHO Warns About Risks to Iran Nuclear Sites Amid US-Israel Strikes
(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed serious concern on Sunday over the safety of Iran’s nuclear sites in light of ongoing US and Israeli strikes, according to reports.
"I join the International Atomic Energy Agency in raising the alarm again over the safety of nuclear facilities in Iran. The latest incident involving the Bushehr nuclear power plant is a stark reminder: a strike could trigger a nuclear accident, with health impacts that would devastate generations," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on the US-based social media platform X.
He warned that risks are increasing as the conflict in the Middle East continues and called for an immediate de-escalation.
Tedros’ statement followed attacks on Saturday that targeted Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant along with several petrochemical hubs, including the Mahshahr and Bandar Imam special petrochemical zones.
Regional tensions have intensified since the joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran began on Feb. 28, reportedly killing more than 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes against Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets.
"I join the International Atomic Energy Agency in raising the alarm again over the safety of nuclear facilities in Iran. The latest incident involving the Bushehr nuclear power plant is a stark reminder: a strike could trigger a nuclear accident, with health impacts that would devastate generations," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on the US-based social media platform X.
He warned that risks are increasing as the conflict in the Middle East continues and called for an immediate de-escalation.
Tedros’ statement followed attacks on Saturday that targeted Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant along with several petrochemical hubs, including the Mahshahr and Bandar Imam special petrochemical zones.
Regional tensions have intensified since the joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran began on Feb. 28, reportedly killing more than 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes against Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets.
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