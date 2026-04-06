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Easter Egg Hunt Turns Tragic as Tree Falls, Killing Three

Easter Egg Hunt Turns Tragic as Tree Falls, Killing Three


2026-04-06 02:19:56
(MENAFN) Three people, including a 10-month-old baby, died on Sunday when a tree fell during an Easter egg hunt in northern Germany, according to reports.

The incident took place near Satrupholm, where about 50 people had gathered for the event. Authorities said strong winds caused the tree to topple onto the group. A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were killed instantly, while the infant later died in hospital. An 18-year-old woman sustained serious injuries.

Officials noted that the area had been under a high wind warning at the time. “Our thoughts are with the families of the victims,” regional authorities said, as stated by reports.

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