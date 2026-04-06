BJP Leaders Hail PM Modi, Top Leadership For Building World's Largest Political Party

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Leaders of the BJP on Monday celebrated the party's Foundation Day with enthusiasm across the country, hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and paying tribute to generations of workers who contributed to building the organisation into what they described as the world's largest political party.

Speaking to IANS, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak extended greetings to party workers and citizens.

“Today is the Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I extend my heartfelt greetings to all party workers and residents of the state. I remember the sacrifices made by our predecessors from the party's inception till now. It is due to their dedication, along with the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, that the BJP has become the world's largest party. A grand programme is being organised at the BJP office in Uttar Pradesh, and I convey my best wishes to all party leaders on this occasion,” he said.

BJP's Bihar unit president Sanjay Saraogi highlighted the party's expansion and organisational strength.

“The BJP was established in 1980 and has since expanded across the country, including Bihar. Today, it stands as the world's largest political party. We take pride in the leadership of Narendra Modi, one of the most respected leaders globally. Under the guidance of our state leadership, the organisation continues to strengthen. Foundation Day is being celebrated at over 92,000 booths across Bihar,” he noted.

BJP's Maharashtra Vice President Keshav Upadhye described the celebrations as festive.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party is celebrating its Foundation Day like a festival in Maharashtra. Party offices have been decorated, flags have been hoisted, and similar events are being organised at every booth. Party workers are also hoisting BJP flags at their homes, reflecting their enthusiasm and commitment,” he said.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said that the Foundation Day is being observed at all levels.

“The BJP celebrates its Foundation Day every year and this time, too, programmes are being organised at the district level. I am also participating in the celebrations in my district, Kaimur,” he stated.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said,“Today is the BJP's Foundation Day. I hoisted the party flag at my residence in Patna and will attend a programme in Sitamarhi. There is a celebratory atmosphere across the country. The BJP is the largest political party in the world, and we are in power in several states. We are confident of further expanding our presence, including in West Bengal.”

Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham also extended greetings, noting that the party was founded on April 6, 1980.

The BJP was established in 1980 following a split from the Janata Party and traces its ideological roots to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded in 1951 by Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Over the decades, the party has grown into a major national force, with its political narrative centred on nationalism, governance, and development.