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Bangladesh Records Over 110 Child Deaths Linked to Measles
(MENAFN) Bangladesh has recorded at least 130 child deaths linked to a rapidly escalating measles outbreak, including 113 suspected fatalities and 17 laboratory-confirmed cases over the past six weeks, according to official health figures published Sunday — prompting authorities to launch an emergency nationwide vaccination drive.
The immunization campaign, which got underway Sunday, targets more than 1.3 million children between six months and five years of age across 30 upazilas spanning 18 districts classified as high-risk. Northern Bangladesh, identified as the hardest-hit region, is among the primary focus areas, with healthcare workers deployed on the ground to reach the most vulnerable communities.
The scale of the crisis has grown sharply in a matter of weeks. Government data reveals that more than 7,600 suspected measles cases have been logged across the country since mid-March, with hospitals continuing to admit hundreds of new patients daily. Earlier official estimates had placed suspected deaths at approximately 98 — a figure that has since climbed considerably, signaling a deteriorating public health emergency.
The campaign is being conducted under the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), which is coordinating the deployment of health workers into underserved and densely populated communities where vaccination coverage has historically remained inadequate.
Public health specialists warn that measles ranks among the most contagious viral diseases known, capable of sweeping through low-immunization communities with alarming speed — particularly among infants and toddlers. Left unchecked, the disease can trigger life-threatening complications including pneumonia and encephalitis, and continues to be a leading driver of vaccine-preventable child mortality worldwide.
Dr. ANM Nuruzzaman, a public health specialist, told media that the vaccination drive is critical to preventing further loss of life, especially in densely populated and underserved areas where healthcare access remains limited.
Bangladeshi authorities have issued a direct appeal to parents and guardians nationwide, urging them to bring children to designated vaccination centers without delay and stressing that prompt immunization remains the single most effective tool available to contain the outbreak's spread.
The immunization campaign, which got underway Sunday, targets more than 1.3 million children between six months and five years of age across 30 upazilas spanning 18 districts classified as high-risk. Northern Bangladesh, identified as the hardest-hit region, is among the primary focus areas, with healthcare workers deployed on the ground to reach the most vulnerable communities.
The scale of the crisis has grown sharply in a matter of weeks. Government data reveals that more than 7,600 suspected measles cases have been logged across the country since mid-March, with hospitals continuing to admit hundreds of new patients daily. Earlier official estimates had placed suspected deaths at approximately 98 — a figure that has since climbed considerably, signaling a deteriorating public health emergency.
The campaign is being conducted under the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), which is coordinating the deployment of health workers into underserved and densely populated communities where vaccination coverage has historically remained inadequate.
Public health specialists warn that measles ranks among the most contagious viral diseases known, capable of sweeping through low-immunization communities with alarming speed — particularly among infants and toddlers. Left unchecked, the disease can trigger life-threatening complications including pneumonia and encephalitis, and continues to be a leading driver of vaccine-preventable child mortality worldwide.
Dr. ANM Nuruzzaman, a public health specialist, told media that the vaccination drive is critical to preventing further loss of life, especially in densely populated and underserved areas where healthcare access remains limited.
Bangladeshi authorities have issued a direct appeal to parents and guardians nationwide, urging them to bring children to designated vaccination centers without delay and stressing that prompt immunization remains the single most effective tool available to contain the outbreak's spread.
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