403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mass Blackout Plunges Ukraine into Darkness
(MENAFN) A catastrophic power grid failure has plunged multiple Ukrainian cities and portions of Moldova into darkness, with local authorities attributing the widespread outage to a chain-reaction collapse across critical transmission infrastructure.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal revealed the crisis erupted approximately 11 AM Saturday following what he described as a "technological failure" that simultaneously knocked offline a 400-kilovolt transmission line connecting Romania and Moldova's energy networks, along with a 750-kilovolt line bridging western and central Ukraine.
The malfunction activated automatic safety protocols, unleashing a domino effect throughout Ukraine's electrical system. Shmigal confirmed authorities were powering down reactors at nuclear facilities—a procedure typically reserved for critical emergencies—to achieve grid stabilization and redirect power flows.
According to Shmigal, "special emergency shutdown schedules" have been implemented across Kiev and its surrounding areas, as well as Zhytomyr and Kharkov Region, with electricity anticipated to return within hours.
Underground transit systems in Kiev and Kharkov ceased operations, with video evidence from Ukraine's capital depicting subway platforms shrouded in virtual blackness.
Kiev's municipal water authority announced service interruptions affecting every district, noting crews were working urgently to restore electrical supply and restart wastewater treatment operations.
The Energy Ministry projected a 2-3 hour restoration timeline, though Sergey Nagornyak, who serves on the parliamentary committee overseeing energy, housing, and public utilities, cautioned the recovery process might extend 24-36 hours.
Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky confirmed receiving updates on the emergency, stating the primary objective is "to stabilize the situation as soon as possible."
The blackout extended into neighboring Moldova, where officials indicated the disruption in Ukraine's power network triggered severe voltage drops across international transmission connections. Sections of Moldova's capital, Chisinau, lost electricity alongside multiple other territories, according to Moldovan authorities and domestic media outlets.
Video footage from Chisinau captures an extensive queue of disabled trolley buses, seemingly paralyzed by the power loss.
Ukraine's electrical infrastructure remains critically compromised following sustained Russian bombardment campaigns against energy installations. The situation has intensified amid brutal winter weather, with regional temperatures plummeting beyond -10 C.
Moscow has justified the strikes against Ukrainian energy targets as retaliation for Kiev's long-range attacks penetrating Russian territory, including operations against vital infrastructure and non-military zones.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal revealed the crisis erupted approximately 11 AM Saturday following what he described as a "technological failure" that simultaneously knocked offline a 400-kilovolt transmission line connecting Romania and Moldova's energy networks, along with a 750-kilovolt line bridging western and central Ukraine.
The malfunction activated automatic safety protocols, unleashing a domino effect throughout Ukraine's electrical system. Shmigal confirmed authorities were powering down reactors at nuclear facilities—a procedure typically reserved for critical emergencies—to achieve grid stabilization and redirect power flows.
According to Shmigal, "special emergency shutdown schedules" have been implemented across Kiev and its surrounding areas, as well as Zhytomyr and Kharkov Region, with electricity anticipated to return within hours.
Underground transit systems in Kiev and Kharkov ceased operations, with video evidence from Ukraine's capital depicting subway platforms shrouded in virtual blackness.
Kiev's municipal water authority announced service interruptions affecting every district, noting crews were working urgently to restore electrical supply and restart wastewater treatment operations.
The Energy Ministry projected a 2-3 hour restoration timeline, though Sergey Nagornyak, who serves on the parliamentary committee overseeing energy, housing, and public utilities, cautioned the recovery process might extend 24-36 hours.
Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky confirmed receiving updates on the emergency, stating the primary objective is "to stabilize the situation as soon as possible."
The blackout extended into neighboring Moldova, where officials indicated the disruption in Ukraine's power network triggered severe voltage drops across international transmission connections. Sections of Moldova's capital, Chisinau, lost electricity alongside multiple other territories, according to Moldovan authorities and domestic media outlets.
Video footage from Chisinau captures an extensive queue of disabled trolley buses, seemingly paralyzed by the power loss.
Ukraine's electrical infrastructure remains critically compromised following sustained Russian bombardment campaigns against energy installations. The situation has intensified amid brutal winter weather, with regional temperatures plummeting beyond -10 C.
Moscow has justified the strikes against Ukrainian energy targets as retaliation for Kiev's long-range attacks penetrating Russian territory, including operations against vital infrastructure and non-military zones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment