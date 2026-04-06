LPG Cylinder Price On 6 April: Check Domestic And Commercial Gas Rates Today In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) Domestic LPG cylinder prices for households remain unchanged on Monday, April 6, providing some relief to consumers despite ongoing volatility in global energy markets driven by tensions in the Middle East.

The price of a 19 kg commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder was first increased by ₹144 in March, followed by another hike of about ₹200 on April 1. This has significantly raised operating costs for restaurants, hotels, and other businesses.

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The surge in prices is linked to energy suppl shortages. A major factor has been disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy corridor. Uncertainty in this shipping route has constrained supply and driven up costs worldwide, contributing to the rise in LPG prices.

Citi-wise updated domestic and commercial LPG prices on April 6

Iran has tightened its grip over the Strait of Hormuz by introducing a toll system and directing most vessels to follow a designated path near its coastline. Over the past day, all large ships have reportedly passed through a narrow northern channel between the Iranian islands of Larak Island and Qeshm Island, Bloomberg reported.

The most significant recent crossing is that of the Ocean Thunder, a vessel managed by Turkey-based Onn Denizcilik ve Danismanlik, according to the Equasis maritime database.

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Tracking tanker movements has become more difficult due to electronic interference affecting ship signals. Additionally, some vessels switch off their AIS transponders while navigating high-risk areas, further limiting the accuracy and timeliness of tracking data, as reported by Bloomberg.

Earlier on Saturday, five bulk carriers and three oil-product tankers departed the Persian Gulf, followed on Sunday morning by two oil tankers and a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier. Four of the bulk carriers had left Iranian ports, with two reporting that they were transporting food supplies, as reported by Bloomberg.

Iran war: What's latest?

Early Monday, an airstrike hit a residential building in a city southwest of Tehran, killing at least 13 people, according to Iranian media reports.

The semiofficial Fars News Agency and Nour News reported that the strike occurred near Eslamshahr.

The reason for targeting the building remains unclear. Neither Israel nor the United States claimed responsibility, but the strike followed US President Donald Trump's profanity-laden warning to Iran demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, AP reported.

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Following the rescue of a U.S. airman more than a day after his fighter jet was shot down, Trump had issued increasingly aggressive threats to destroy Iran's power plants starting Tuesday and warned that the nation would face“Hell.”

Meanwhile, Iran dismissed Trump's latest ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, stating that full operations would only resume once war-related damages are compensated. Tehran also continued targeting energy infrastructure in neighboring Gulf countries, including the oil headquarters in Kuwait.

(With inputs from agencies)