Arafah Day, Eid Al Adha To Give UAE Residents Longest Public Holiday In 2026

In May, UAE residents can look forward to one of the year's most appealing long-weekend opportunities. Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha are religiously significant for Muslims around the world, and also give people a long public holiday in the UAE.

Arafah Day, which falls on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah in the Islamic calendar, is one of the holiest days in Islam and is marked as a public holiday in the UAE. It is usually followed by the three-day Eid Al Adha celebrations. As with all Islamic holidays, the exact dates are subject to the moon sighting.

In 2026, Arafah Day is expected to fall on Tuesday, May 26, followed by Eid Al Adha, which adds three more days of public holiday from Wednesday, May 27, to Friday, May 29, as officially approved by the UAE Cabinet. Combined with the weekends (Sat/Sun), this could give residents a six-day extended holiday.

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For those looking to make the most of this festive period, taking a single day of annual leave on Monday, May 25, could effectively extend the break. When combined with the weekends before and after the holidays, residents could enjoy up to nine consecutive days off, a perfect opportunity for travel, family gatherings, or simply relaxing at home.

Residents should confirm the official holiday dates closer to the time, as they will be finalised based on the lunar calendar and on moon sighting.

Predictions indicate that Dhu Al Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar, is expected to begin on Monday, May 18.

The Hajj pilgrimage is one of the most important religious duties in Islam. As the fifth pillar of the faith, it is a journey that every Muslim who is physically and financially able is expected to make at least once in their lifetime. Each year in the month of Dhul Hijjah, millions of Muslims from across the globe gather in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to take part in a series of sacred rituals.

This year, Hajj is is expected to take place between May 25, 2026 to the June 30, 2026 in the Gregorian Calendar. Dates may shift slightly by one day depending on the official moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

Hajj is not only physically demanding, it's a deeply moving spiritual experience. It begins with pilgrims entering a state of purity known as 'ihram'. From there, they perform 'tawaf', walking around the Kaaba, and 'sa'i', the walk between the hills of Safa and Marwa.

The journey continues with a powerful day of prayer and reflection at Arafat, followed by a night spent under the open sky in Muzdalifah. Pilgrims then travel to Minah to take part in the symbolic stoning of the devil. They also offer an animal sacrifice before completing the pilgrimage with the farewell rites.

Arafah Day, observed on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah, is one of the most sacred days in the Islamic calendar. It is the day when millions of pilgrims gather on the plains of Arafat near Mecca during Hajj, standing in prayer, reflection, and supplication. This 'Standing at Arafat' is so essential that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said,“Hajj is Arafah,” highlighting that without this moment, the pilgrimage is not complete.

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