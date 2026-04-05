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Poll Shows Swiss Public Trusts Remain Low in Switzerland
(MENAFN) A recent survey reveals that public trust in major technology companies, including Google, TikTok, and Meta, remains low in Switzerland, with most people perceiving them as profit-driven.
The study, released Tuesday by research institute gfs.bern, found that 90% of respondents believe big tech companies are primarily motivated by profit. In addition, 94% support stronger protections for children and young people on social media platforms.
Concerns also extend to political influence and dependency. About 84% of participants fear undue political influence from the countries where these companies are based, and 82% worry that Switzerland risks becoming overly dependent on foreign tech firms, particularly from the US and China.
Overall perceptions of big tech are mixed: 40% of respondents expressed a neutral view, 38% viewed the companies negatively, and only 21% held a positive opinion.
The survey also explored broader views on digitalization. While 58% see digitalization as generally positive, only 48% believe it benefits society as a whole, and 46% feel it has a somewhat or very negative impact on democratic processes.
A majority of respondents favor a stronger role for the state in regulating digital technologies.
Some 88% said governments should ensure that decisions made by artificial intelligence are transparent, and 86% believe human oversight should be mandatory in critical cases.
The study, released Tuesday by research institute gfs.bern, found that 90% of respondents believe big tech companies are primarily motivated by profit. In addition, 94% support stronger protections for children and young people on social media platforms.
Concerns also extend to political influence and dependency. About 84% of participants fear undue political influence from the countries where these companies are based, and 82% worry that Switzerland risks becoming overly dependent on foreign tech firms, particularly from the US and China.
Overall perceptions of big tech are mixed: 40% of respondents expressed a neutral view, 38% viewed the companies negatively, and only 21% held a positive opinion.
The survey also explored broader views on digitalization. While 58% see digitalization as generally positive, only 48% believe it benefits society as a whole, and 46% feel it has a somewhat or very negative impact on democratic processes.
A majority of respondents favor a stronger role for the state in regulating digital technologies.
Some 88% said governments should ensure that decisions made by artificial intelligence are transparent, and 86% believe human oversight should be mandatory in critical cases.
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