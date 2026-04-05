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Indonesia, Australia Summons Meta, Google for Children’s Social Media Access
(MENAFN) Indonesia has summoned Meta and Google over alleged failure to comply with laws requiring platforms to restrict access for children, according to state-run reports.
On Saturday, Indonesia began enforcing nationwide restrictions limiting social media use for children under 16, becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to implement such measures.
Communications Minister Meutya Hafid said Monday that the two tech giants had not adhered to the new rules. Meta owns Threads, Facebook, and Instagram, while Google owns YouTube.
Separately, Australian Communications Minister Anika Wells stated on Tuesday that Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube are under investigation for violations of social media laws. A government report cited cases where children under 16 bypassed age checks, reopened new accounts after prior ones were deactivated, and faced insufficient reporting channels.
Australia’s ban on social media access for children under 16 was introduced in December 2025.
Companies found in systemic breach could face fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars ($33.9 million).
On Saturday, Indonesia began enforcing nationwide restrictions limiting social media use for children under 16, becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to implement such measures.
Communications Minister Meutya Hafid said Monday that the two tech giants had not adhered to the new rules. Meta owns Threads, Facebook, and Instagram, while Google owns YouTube.
Separately, Australian Communications Minister Anika Wells stated on Tuesday that Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube are under investigation for violations of social media laws. A government report cited cases where children under 16 bypassed age checks, reopened new accounts after prior ones were deactivated, and faced insufficient reporting channels.
Australia’s ban on social media access for children under 16 was introduced in December 2025.
Companies found in systemic breach could face fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars ($33.9 million).
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