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African Union Backs China-Pakistan Peace Initiative
(MENAFN) The African Union (AU) on Friday expressed support for a five-point plan proposed by China and Pakistan to reduce tensions in the Gulf and Middle East as the US-Israeli offensive against Iran enters its second month.
AU Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf highlighted that the proposal—which calls for an immediate cease-fire, civilian protection, and maritime security—could help guide the crisis toward a negotiated resolution.
“The initiative constitutes a timely and constructive contribution to ongoing international efforts to de-escalate tensions,” Youssouf said, urging all parties to exercise restraint and comply with international law.
He also warned that the conflict’s effects are being felt globally, disrupting energy supply chains, food systems, and economic stability, with African nations particularly vulnerable.
The AU emphasized that a lasting solution depends on dialogue and diplomacy, calling for urgent de-escalation and sustained negotiations. China and Pakistan’s plan, presented Tuesday, includes the immediate cessation of hostilities, initiation of peace talks, protection of non-military targets, security of shipping routes, and adherence to the UN Charter.
The AU stated that it is ready to cooperate with regional and international partners to support efforts promoting peace and stability in the region.
AU Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf highlighted that the proposal—which calls for an immediate cease-fire, civilian protection, and maritime security—could help guide the crisis toward a negotiated resolution.
“The initiative constitutes a timely and constructive contribution to ongoing international efforts to de-escalate tensions,” Youssouf said, urging all parties to exercise restraint and comply with international law.
He also warned that the conflict’s effects are being felt globally, disrupting energy supply chains, food systems, and economic stability, with African nations particularly vulnerable.
The AU emphasized that a lasting solution depends on dialogue and diplomacy, calling for urgent de-escalation and sustained negotiations. China and Pakistan’s plan, presented Tuesday, includes the immediate cessation of hostilities, initiation of peace talks, protection of non-military targets, security of shipping routes, and adherence to the UN Charter.
The AU stated that it is ready to cooperate with regional and international partners to support efforts promoting peace and stability in the region.
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