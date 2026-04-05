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Five Killed in Pakistan Suicide Car Bomb Attack
(MENAFN) At least five people were killed and numerous others wounded Thursday night when a suicide bomber drove an explosives-packed vehicle into a police station in northwestern Pakistan, officials confirmed Friday.
The assault struck the Domel administrative subdivision of Bannu District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the attacker attempted to ram a bomb-laden car directly into the compound's perimeter. Police spokesperson Asif Hassan told media by phone that the blast inflicted severe structural damage on surrounding residential properties.
"Five people, including three women, one child and one man, have been martyred so far," Hassan said, adding that security forces fired on the car and killed the driver before he could reach the police compound, but the car exploded.
Hassan further confirmed that five police officers and an unspecified number of civilians sustained injuries in the detonation. At least two neighboring houses were structurally compromised, and all wounded individuals were rushed to a nearby medical facility for urgent care.
Emergency responders and security personnel rapidly descended on the site, sealing off the area as investigators launched a formal inquiry into the circumstances of the attack.
No faction immediately stepped forward to claim responsibility. However, militant groups with a documented pattern of targeting law enforcement are widely suspected in such incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attack underscores a troubling and sustained surge in terrorism across Pakistan in recent years, with security forces, police installations, and government facilities in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan bearing the brunt of escalating militant violence.
The assault struck the Domel administrative subdivision of Bannu District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the attacker attempted to ram a bomb-laden car directly into the compound's perimeter. Police spokesperson Asif Hassan told media by phone that the blast inflicted severe structural damage on surrounding residential properties.
"Five people, including three women, one child and one man, have been martyred so far," Hassan said, adding that security forces fired on the car and killed the driver before he could reach the police compound, but the car exploded.
Hassan further confirmed that five police officers and an unspecified number of civilians sustained injuries in the detonation. At least two neighboring houses were structurally compromised, and all wounded individuals were rushed to a nearby medical facility for urgent care.
Emergency responders and security personnel rapidly descended on the site, sealing off the area as investigators launched a formal inquiry into the circumstances of the attack.
No faction immediately stepped forward to claim responsibility. However, militant groups with a documented pattern of targeting law enforcement are widely suspected in such incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The attack underscores a troubling and sustained surge in terrorism across Pakistan in recent years, with security forces, police installations, and government facilities in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan bearing the brunt of escalating militant violence.
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