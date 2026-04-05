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CPS Provides Early Probe Advice to Police in Epstein-Tied Probes
(MENAFN) The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is providing “early investigative advice” to police forces examining the connections of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Lord Peter Mandelson to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
According to statements from the CPS, it is advising the Metropolitan Police on an investigation involving a 72-year-old man and Thames Valley Police regarding a 66-year-old man.
Both Mountbatten-Windsor and Mandelson were arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to Epstein but have since been released under investigation. Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any wrongdoing, while Lord Mandelson maintains that he has “not acted in any way criminally” and was not motivated by financial gain.
A CPS spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we are now providing early investigative advice to the Metropolitan Police Service regarding the force's investigation into a 72-year-old man and will continue to liaise as requested. We can now also confirm that we are providing early investigative advice to Thames Valley Police in relation to a 66-year-old man.”
The CPS emphasized that offering early investigative guidance is a routine measure in many police inquiries, especially in serious, complex, or high-profile cases.
According to statements from the CPS, it is advising the Metropolitan Police on an investigation involving a 72-year-old man and Thames Valley Police regarding a 66-year-old man.
Both Mountbatten-Windsor and Mandelson were arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to Epstein but have since been released under investigation. Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any wrongdoing, while Lord Mandelson maintains that he has “not acted in any way criminally” and was not motivated by financial gain.
A CPS spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we are now providing early investigative advice to the Metropolitan Police Service regarding the force's investigation into a 72-year-old man and will continue to liaise as requested. We can now also confirm that we are providing early investigative advice to Thames Valley Police in relation to a 66-year-old man.”
The CPS emphasized that offering early investigative guidance is a routine measure in many police inquiries, especially in serious, complex, or high-profile cases.
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