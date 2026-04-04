German Foreign Minister Calls For Ending EU Unanimity Principle

MENAFN - AzerNews) Germany's foreign minister on Saturday called for the European Union to end its unanimity principle in decision-making, especially in foreign and security policy,reports, citing Azertag.

"We should abolish the unanimity principle in the EU in foreign and security policy before the end of the current legislative period so as to be better capable of acting internationally and to be truly grown-up," Johann Wadephul said.

Speaking to the Funke Media Group, as cited by the DPA news agency, Wadephul also highlighted a recent dispute with Hungary over a large EU-backed loan to Ukraine.

Wadephul instead expressed support for decisions based on qualified majority voting among the EU's 27 member states.

"All the experience that we have gained over recent weeks with aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia indicate this," he added.

Hungary has been blocking a €90 billion ($103 billion) loan to Ukraine, creating a political impasse within the bloc.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has tied his country's approval to the restoration of Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline. Budapest claims Ukraine deliberately halted the flow, while Kyiv says the disruption followed damage caused by a Russian strike and has rejected calls for inspections.

On Hungary's looming April 12 general elections, Wadephul said that it is up to Hungarians to choose their government and that Germany would work with any Hungarian administration.

Orban, Hungary's prime minister since 2010, is known for often taking exception with the views of his EU colleagues.