Strong Solar Storm Brings Northern Lights In Switzerland

2026-01-20 04:06:56
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A particularly strong solar storm caused Northern Lights in Switzerland on Tuesday night. This was reported by the weather service MeteoNews. It was the strongest geomagnetic storm in over 20 years. This content was published on January 20, 2026 - 09:09 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  Deutsch de Starker Sonnensturm sorgt für Nordlichter in der Schweiz Original Read more: Starker Sonnensturm sorgt für Nordlichter in der Sc



The natural spectacle could be observed in many regions of Switzerland. Green auroras, which are rare in Switzerland, were also observed.

The auroras were particularly visible outside the fog zones and at higher altitudes. On the Central Plateau, widespread fog and high fog reaching around 700 to 800 metres prevented visibility.

The geomagnetic storm reached level 4 on a five-level scale and could cause disruptions to power grids and satellites, explained Shawn Dahl from the US Space Weather Prediction Centre (SWPC). The storm began on Monday and is expected to continue on Tuesday, but will lose intensity as the day progresses.

Swissinfo

