Strong Solar Storm Brings Northern Lights In Switzerland

The natural spectacle could be observed in many regions of Switzerland. Green auroras, which are rare in Switzerland, were also observed.

The auroras were particularly visible outside the fog zones and at higher altitudes. On the Central Plateau, widespread fog and high fog reaching around 700 to 800 metres prevented visibility.

The geomagnetic storm reached level 4 on a five-level scale and could cause disruptions to power grids and satellites, explained Shawn Dahl from the US Space Weather Prediction Centre (SWPC). The storm began on Monday and is expected to continue on Tuesday, but will lose intensity as the day progresses.

