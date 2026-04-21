Gulf Drama Icon Hayat Al Fahad Dies In Kuwait At 78 After Long Illness

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Hayat Al Fahad's health had deteriorated significantly over the past year.

She was first hospitalised in July after a severe health setback, during which she underwent a catheter procedure. Her condition later worsened due to complications, including a stroke, leading to a sharp decline.

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She was subsequently moved to intensive care and remained under close medical observation after falling into a coma.

In an effort to stabilise her condition, she travelled to London for further treatment and underwent a delicate surgery. However, her health did not improve, and doctors advised her return to Kuwait to continue treatment.

In her final days, her condition became critical despite intensive medical care Kuwaiti actress Hayat Al Fahad has passed away at the age of 78, her official page confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement shared by her production entity on Instagram, the family announced her death after a prolonged illness, describing her as“a symbol of Gulf drama” whose legacy will remain across generations.

“With hearts believing in God's decree and destiny, we mourn the passing of the esteemed artist Hayat Al Fahad, who passed away after a struggle with illness, following a career filled with artistic and humanitarian contributions,” the statement read.

Tributes quickly poured in from across the region. Emirati singer Ahlam Al Shamsi mourned the late actress in an emotional post, calling her“a mother, sister, friend, and a piece of our hearts,” and highlighting her enduring impact on Gulf audiences.

Fans also expressed shock and grief online, with many referring to her by beloved character names and roles that defined generations of television in the Gulf.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels. Health struggles in recent months

Hayat Al Fahad's health had deteriorated significantly over the past year.

She was first hospitalised in July after a severe health setback, during which she underwent a catheter procedure. Her condition later worsened due to complications, including a stroke, leading to a sharp decline.

She was subsequently moved to intensive care and remained under close medical observation after falling into a coma.

In an effort to stabilise her condition, she travelled to London for further treatment and underwent a delicate surgery. However, her health did not improve, and doctors advised her return to Kuwait to continue treatment.

In her final days, her condition became critical despite intensive medical care.

A career that shaped Gulf television

Often referred to as the“Lady of Gulf screen,” Hayat Al Fahad was one of the most influential figures in Gulf drama.

She began her career in the 1960s and went on to star in and write numerous television series that became staples in Arab households, particularly during Ramadan seasons.

Her work was known for tackling social issues, family dynamics, and women's roles in society, earning her both critical acclaim and widespread popularity.

Among her most recognised works are:

Ruqayya wa Sabika Khalti Qamasha Al-Dar Al-Kabeera Al-Hayfa Al-Bayt Al-Kabir

Through these roles, she became a defining presence in Gulf storytelling, with performances that resonated across generations.

Legacy beyond the screen

Beyond acting, Hayat Al Fahad also contributed as a writer and producer, helping shape the direction of Gulf television drama.

Her influence extended beyond entertainment, as she was widely regarded as a cultural figure who reflected the realities and transformations of Gulf society.

Her passing marks the end of an era in regional television, but her work continues to live on through the stories she brought to life.

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