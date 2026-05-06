Andhra Pradesh CM For Action Plan To Enhance Incomes Through Seaweed Cultivation

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, May 6 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed officials to develop a comprehensive economic model to enhance income generation through seaweed cultivation and value addition to benefit women's self-help groups (SHGs) and fishermen in coastal regions.

During a review meeting at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister emphasised that seaweed farming offers significant potential to create sustainable livelihoods along Andhra Pradesh's long coastline. He instructed officials to take proactive steps to ensure that SHG women benefit from expanded income opportunities through seaweed cultivation.

He stated that Andhra Pradesh has vast potential for seaweed cultivation, which can be effectively harnessed to strengthen the coastal region, an official statement said.

Naidu highlighted the promotion of seaweed farming among SHG women, the creation of additional income streams for fishermen and coastal communities, and the development of commercial-scale production models.

The Chief Minister held virtual discussions with senior officials from premier central institutions, including the Central Salt and Marine Chemicals Research Institute, the National Institute of Ocean Technology, the Central Institute of Brackish Water Aquaculture, and the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute in this regard.

He also directed collaboration with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to prepare a detailed report on seaweed cultivation practices and income potential for women.

The Chief Minister underscored the need to promote value-added seaweed products, engage national and international organisations for commercial-scale production, and position seaweed as a key marine resource for wealth creation. He noted that seaweed is a crucial raw material in pharmaceuticals and nutraceutical products and expressed confidence that Andhra Pradesh can tap into the global seaweed market.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister will chair the Collectors' conference to be held on May 7 and 8 at State Secretariat. The conference gains significance as it follows a series of district-wise review meetings recently conducted by the Chief Minister with public representatives.

The primary objective of the two-day conference is to enhance administrative efficiency, review implementation of development and welfare programmes and provide clear direction to district administrations, said an official release.

As part of the Collectors' conference on day one, the Chief Minister will review Swarnandhra, Ten principles, district-wise GSDP growth, implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, grievance redressal mechanisms, grounding of investment projects, file clearances and administrative efficiency and progress of RTGS initiatives.