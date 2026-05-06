MP Varsities To Offer Tamil, Telugu, Bengali Among 11 Indian Languages Under NEP

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 6 (IANS) In a major push under the National Education Policy (NEP), students in public universities across Madhya Pradesh will soon be able to study 11 Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Assamese, Bengali, Odia and Sindhi, as part of their academic credits.

Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar, while chairing a review meeting in Bhopal on Wednesday, directed universities to implement the language courses and allocated specific languages to 12 state universities.

Officials said the initiative aims to promote linguistic diversity and cultural integration in line with the objectives of NEP 2020.

The languages have been assigned to universities including Barkatullah University, Jiwaji University, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, Awadhesh Pratap Singh Vishwavidyalaya, Vikram University, Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University, Raja Shankar Shah University, Pandit Shambhunath Shukla University, Krantisurya Tantya Bhil University, Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramodaya Vishwavidyalaya and Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University.

According to an official statement issued on Wednesday, each university will develop curriculum frameworks and faculty support systems for its allotted languages under the academic credit structure.

Alongside the language initiative, Parmar also made SWAYAM online courses compulsory for all students.

“Every student must enrol in at least one online course to supplement classroom learning and enhance digital skills,” he said.

The Minister also reviewed implementation of the Samarth e-governance portal aimed at digitising university administration.

Parmar used the meeting to push a broader agenda of academic and administrative reforms.

He directed immediate recruitment for all vacant teaching and non-teaching posts, describing it as the“top priority” for improving the functioning of universities.

“Filling vacant positions is our top priority, aimed at bringing educational, academic and administrative reforms in universities,” Parmar said.

To address concerns over delayed results, he directed universities to strictly adhere to the academic calendar.

Admissions, examinations and declaration of results must be completed on schedule without delays, he said.

For greater transparency, Parmar also stressed the need for faster implementation of digital evaluation of answer sheets across universities.

“Our objective is to strengthen the credibility of examinations and ensure a fully transparent system through digital evaluation,” he added.

On student welfare, the Minister directed upgradation of hostel facilities and ordered the formation of inspection committees to assess infrastructure, food quality and security arrangements in university hostels.

Universities were also asked to establish internal systems for evaluating the performance of academic staff.

Additional Chief Secretary Anupam Rajan directed universities to improve their performance on the CM Helpline portal and expedite resolution of employee-related matters, including pending pension and compassionate appointment cases.