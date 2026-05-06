Rajasthan CM Stresses Udaipur's Tourism Importance, Orders Fast-Track Execution Of Dewas Project

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 6 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday directed officials to prepare a comprehensive and future-oriented blueprint for Udaipur's development, keeping in view projected population growth and emerging urban requirements.

He emphasised the need for detailed planning in road infrastructure, traffic management and civic amenities.

Chairing a meeting of district-level officials at the District Council Auditorium in Udaipur, the Chief Minister instructed the Udaipur Development Authority (UDA) and the Municipal Corporation to formulate a special action plan covering development possibilities within a 25-30 km radius of the city.

Highlighting Udaipur's status as Rajasthan's premier tourist destination, he called for structured and proactive planning to strengthen urban infrastructure.

Stressing the importance of the Dewas Project, Sharma directed officials to expedite its execution, noting that completion of its third and fourth phases would ensure that Udaipur's lakes no longer face water shortages.

The Chief Minister instructed all departments to complete ongoing development works before the onset of the monsoon to avoid inconvenience to the public.

He emphasised prioritising sewerage and pipeline projects and called for accelerated progress on the city's Ring Road project.

To ensure access to clean and safe drinking water across the district, Sharma directed installation of water treatment plants wherever required.

He also praised the AI-based traffic control system implemented at the Fatehpura intersection and called for its replication at other major junctions in the city.

Directing Municipal Corporation officials, the Chief Minister stressed that cleanliness and sanitation should remain top priorities.

He called for a focused action plan to improve Udaipur's cleanliness rankings and urged collaboration among institutions, industrial bodies and citizens.

Reiterating accountability, Sharma said public servants are answerable to the people and must ensure complete transparency and efficiency in welfare works.

He directed officials to incorporate suggestions from public representatives during the planning and execution of development schemes.

Referring to the ongoing 'Gram Rath Yatra' campaign aimed at spreading awareness about the functioning of 13 government departments, the Chief Minister directed that Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) and Tehsildars must remain present during outreach programmes to engage directly with citizens.

During the meeting, officials from various departments, including Water Resources, Power Transmission, Public Works, Medical and Health, and Water Supply, presented updates on ongoing schemes.

Divisional Commissioner Pragya Kewalramani briefed the Chief Minister on the administrative status of the division, while UDA Commissioner and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Abhishek Khanna shared details of urban development works.

Superintendent of Police Dr Amrita Duhan presented updates on traffic management measures in the city.

Those present at the meeting included Rajya Sabha member Chunnilal Garasiya, Lok Sabha member C.P. Joshi, MLAs Tarachand Jain, Phool Singh Meena, Shanta Devi and Pratap Gameti, along with senior administrative and police officials.