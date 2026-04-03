Rare Zaha Hadid Pavilion Comes To Auction

MENAFN - USA Art News) Zaha Hadid's VOLU Dining Pavilion Heads to Auction in Monaco With a €900,000–€1.1 Million Estimate

A rare, clamshell-like dining pavilion designed by British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid (1950–2016) is set to test the market in Monaco next week - and it is arriving with the kind of scarcity that collectors tend to take seriously. The VOLU Dining Pavilion will be offered on April 8 in Hermitage Fine Art's design and jewelry sale, carrying an estimate of €900,000–€1.1 million (approximately $1.03 million–$1.2 million).

The structure is described by the auction house as one of only two known editions of the VOLU Pavilion. While early talk around the project suggested a larger planned run, Hermitage Fine Art has said it has found no publicly available record confirming how many were ultimately produced. Auction assistant Louise Bonin noted that uncertainty in a statement shared with the press.

Hadid developed the VOLU Pavilion with German architect Patrick Schumacher, a longtime collaborator and partner at Zaha Hadid Architects, the firm that continues after Hadid's death. The design was commissioned for the Revolution Project at Design Miami in 2015, where a roster of 30 artists and architects was invited to demonstrate the promise of prefabricated structures. The initiative coincided with the debut of Manila-based Revolution Precrafted Properties, which later followed a familiar startup trajectory from rapid ascent to collapse.

That backstory is part of what makes the pavilion's appearance at auction feel like more than a trophy offering. Revolution Precrafted executed the specific edition now coming to market, turning the work into a material remnant of a moment when prefabrication was being pitched not as compromise, but as luxury - a future-forward domestic architecture that could be shipped, assembled, and lived with.

The pavilion's provenance also ties it to the art world's philanthropic circuit. Nonprofit amfAR commissioned this second-known VOLU Pavilion for its 2016 Cannes benefit auction, where it was presented alongside high-profile lots, including an experience billed as a week in Leonardo DiCaprio's house. The buyer at that event reportedly paid €1.3 million (about $1.5 million) and has held the pavilion for the past decade. That same anonymous collector is now consigning it.

Physically, the VOLU Dining Pavilion is conceived as an outdoor room: a 215-square-foot steel base topped by a slatted canopy that modulates sun and shade. The structure's surface is articulated with a mosaic of bands that gather into a central“stem” punctuated by cutouts - apertures that frame views outward and soften the pavilion's monolithic presence. The lot includes three benches and a matching table, all made from sustainably sourced American oak that echoes the wooden inlays across the base.

Hadid's architecture is often described through motion - swoops, arcs, and continuous curves - but the VOLU Pavilion translates that sensibility into a more intimate scale. It shares the biomorphic futurism associated with her temporary pavilions and bridges, yet it is designed for the rituals of sitting, eating, and lingering. This edition is also distinguished by its color: amfAR specified a tropical palette, departing from the sleek metallic monochrome associated with the pavilion's earlier iteration.

If the estimate holds, the April 8 sale will offer a pointed snapshot of how collectors are valuing Hadid's design objects a decade after her death - and how the market responds when architecture, furniture, and sculpture converge into a single, inhabitable artwork.