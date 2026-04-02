Genius Brain Signal Claims Evaluated: The 3-Minute Brain Song Wave Audio Protocol For Mental Health Support

Boise, ID, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This article is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, psychological, or professional health advice. The product is not presented as a medical or clinical treatment, and no claims are made herein that it diagnoses, treats, or prevents any health condition. All product details described below are stated as presented by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

References to mental performance, focus, or cognitive clarity throughout this overview reflect the company's general wellness positioning and should not be interpreted as medical or therapeutic outcomes.







Current availability and pricing details can be confirmed by viewing the current Genius Brain Signal offer (official AstralHQ page).

The following information outlines how the Genius Brain Signal program is described in its official materials, including details on positioning, referenced research context, pricing, and access terms. Individual results vary. Audio-based wellness products are not substitutes for professional mental health care, cognitive therapy, or medical evaluation. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before making changes to any health or wellness regimen.

About This Overview

The following sections summarize how the company describes the product, what scientific research areas its marketing references, and what consumers should understand about pricing, refund terms, and published disclosures before making a purchasing decision. Where publicly available research is referenced for contextual understanding, it is clearly distinguished from the product's own claims.

What the Genius Brain Signal Is

The Genius Brain Signal is a downloadable digital audio track that the company describes as a theta brainwave entrainment protocol. According to the product's official sales page, the audio is designed to be listened to once daily with headphones, and the company states the session length is approximately three minutes. The seller describes the product as using specific sound frequencies intended to guide the listener's brain from what it characterizes as a beta-dominant state into a theta brainwave state. The company associates this theta state with heightened creativity, faster problem-solving, and improved cognitive clarity.

The product is distributed by AstralHQ with payments processed through ClickBank as the authorized digital retailer. According to the product page, the audio was developed by an individual identified as Kai Riverstone, who is described on the sales page as someone with a personal interest in cognitive performance. The product is delivered as an instant digital download with no physical materials or subscription model.

The purchase includes three bonus items described on the sales page: a Quick Start Guide, a secondary audio track called "Theta Money Magnet," and a guide titled "10X Learning Accelerator." These supplementary materials are described as complementary wellness and personal development resources included with all orders.

How the Company Presents the Product's Approach

The company's sales page describes the Genius Brain Signal as working through a concept called auditory brain entrainment. According to the company's marketing, the audio uses specific frequency patterns that are intended to synchronize with the listener's brain waves and guide them into a theta frequency range. The sales page states that the company worked with audio engineers to compress what would traditionally be a longer brain entrainment session into approximately three minutes.

The company frames the product's central premise around the idea that most adults operate in a beta brainwave state throughout the day, which the sales page associates with stress, overthinking, and cognitive fatigue. The product is positioned as a tool to shift listeners into a theta state, which the company describes as the brainwave pattern associated with creativity, deep learning, and intuitive problem-solving.

The sales page also states that the product "starts working the very first time you listen" and that "as you listen more each day, new abilities unlock." These statements reflect the company's marketing language and have not been validated in published clinical research. They do not represent independently verified outcomes.

Scientific Context Referenced in Marketing Materials

The Genius Brain Signal sales page references several areas of published scientific research to support its positioning. The following section provides context on these references to help consumers understand what the cited research does and does not demonstrate. These scientific references describe broader research areas and are included for contextual understanding. They do not constitute validation of the Genius Brain Signal product itself.

The George Land Creativity Study. The sales page prominently references a study involving 1,600 children, framing it as evidence that a dormant "genius mode" exists in most adults. The company's marketing states that "NASA scientists just spent millions" proving this phenomenon.

The study referenced is real. In 1968, Dr. George Land and Dr. Beth Jarman developed a divergent thinking assessment originally commissioned by NASA to help identify creative potential in engineers and scientists. Land and Jarman subsequently administered the same test to 1,600 children enrolled in a Head Start program. Their findings, published in their 1992 book Breakpoint and Beyond: Mastering the Future Today, reported that 98 percent of children aged four to five scored at what the researchers categorized as "genius level" for divergent creative thinking. When retested at age ten, approximately 30 percent retained that score. By age fifteen, that number dropped to approximately 12 percent. Among adults over 25, approximately 2 percent scored at the same level.

Publicly available information about this study indicates several points worth noting. NASA commissioned the original test design for its own personnel evaluation purposes but did not fund or direct the subsequent childhood creativity research. What Land measured was divergent thinking - the ability to generate multiple novel solutions to open-ended problems - which is one component of creativity and not a comprehensive measure of intelligence or "genius" as the term is commonly understood. His "genius level" categorization was specific to the scoring methodology used for this particular assessment. It is also worth noting that the original study data has not been published in a peer-reviewed journal format that allows independent verification. Perhaps most importantly for consumers evaluating the Genius Brain Signal's marketing, the study examined educational and environmental factors affecting creative thinking over time. It did not study brainwave states, theta frequencies, or audio-based interventions.

Einstein's Corpus Callosum. The sales page references research showing that Albert Einstein had an unusually thick corpus callosum, the bundle of nerve fibers connecting the brain's hemispheres. The company's marketing implies that the Genius Brain Signal audio can activate and strengthen this same type of connection.

That research is real. A 2013 study published in the journal Brain by researchers including Weiwei Men and colleagues at East China Normal University did find that Einstein's corpus callosum showed greater connectivity compared to control groups. What matters for consumers, though, is what the study actually examined: the structural anatomy of Einstein's brain from preserved specimens. The researchers did not study brainwave states, theta frequencies, or audio-based interventions. Corpus callosum development is shaped by genetics, early childhood development, lifelong learning patterns, and other complex neurobiological factors. No published research appears to demonstrate that brief audio sessions can structurally alter the corpus callosum in adult listeners.

Theta Brainwaves and Brain Entrainment. Auditory brain entrainment is a recognized area of neuroscience research, and there is published literature behind it. Peer-reviewed studies have documented that external rhythmic auditory stimuli can influence the brain's natural electrical oscillations under controlled conditions. Theta brainwaves, which operate in the 4 to 8 Hz frequency range, are naturally associated with light sleep, deep relaxation, meditation, creative ideation, and memory consolidation.

A 2023 study published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience found that theta-range binaural beats produced measurable increases in absolute theta power in the frontal cortex. That said, published research in this area typically uses sessions ranging from 15 to 60 minutes. The company's claim that comparable effects can be compressed into approximately three minutes has not been validated in published peer-reviewed research for this specific product or any comparable consumer audio product at that duration.

Consumers researching terms such as "genius brain signal theta research," "3-minute brain entrainment," or "NASA creativity brainwave study" should understand that the seller's marketing references real research areas but connects them to the specific product in ways the original studies did not address. For additional context on how theta brainwave audio programs are marketed and what consumers should consider, a separate informational overview of brainwave audio products and theta entrainment claims may provide useful background.

Access, Pricing, and Purchase Terms

According to pricing information published on the official website at the time of this overview, the Genius Brain Signal is presented at a listed price of $37, described as a one-time payment with no subscriptions or automatic rebilling. The sales page displays a comparison showing a crossed-out value of $488, which includes the assigned values of the included bonus items. All purchases are processed through ClickBank. The product and bonus materials are delivered as instant digital downloads.

Pricing and availability can change, so consumers should verify current terms by viewing the current Genius Brain Signal offer (official AstralHQ page).

Refund Policy: Seller Terms and ClickBank Standard Policy

The Genius Brain Signal sales page prominently advertises a 90-day money-back guarantee, describing it as "100% ironclad" and "based on your complete satisfaction." According to the sales page, consumers can request a full refund within 90 days by contacting the support team, and the product can be kept even after a refund is issued.

It is worth understanding how this intersects with ClickBank's standard return policy. According to ClickBank's published Return and Subscription Cancellation Policy, ClickBank allows for returns within 60 days from the date of purchase at its discretion. ClickBank also permits sellers to offer return policies that may extend beyond the standard 60-day window.

This means the seller's 90-day guarantee extends beyond ClickBank's standard processing window. For the period between day 61 and day 90, the refund process may depend on the seller's direct customer service rather than ClickBank's standard system. Consumers should review both the seller's stated guarantee terms and ClickBank's published return policy and retain all purchase confirmation details.

Published Disclosures on the Sales Page

The official sales page includes customer testimonials describing outcomes such as business growth, language learning, weight changes, and smoking cessation. These examples are presented on the website for illustrative purposes and may not reflect typical results.

The bottom of the sales page includes disclosures that are important for consumers to read carefully. The published disclosures state that results mentioned or implied on the page are "based on the average of a sample set of course customers," that "results may vary from person to person," that the content is provided "for educational and entertainment purposes only," and that "results are not guaranteed." The terms also note that the company "uses actors or voice actors to portray real customer testimonials and present products."

These disclosures mean that even where the sales page references specific life outcomes, the company itself states that dramatized portrayals may be used, that outcomes are not typical, and that the content is positioned as entertainment. Consumers should factor these published disclosures into how they interpret marketing claims before forming expectations about the product.

Who the Product May Appeal To

Based on how the company positions the Genius Brain Signal, the product may appeal to adults who are curious about audio-based relaxation and focus tools and who like exploring wellness products as part of a broader personal development routine. The brief daily time commitment described by the company and the one-time pricing structure may work well for people who have found longer meditation or mindfulness programs difficult to stick with.

On the other hand, the product may be less suited for consumers who want clinical evidence before investing in wellness tools, individuals managing diagnosed cognitive or mental health conditions that call for professional treatment, or those who expect the specific life outcomes described in the marketing testimonials - given that the company's own disclosures characterize those outcomes as non-typical and presented for entertainment purposes.

Audio-based brain entrainment products are not regulated by the FDA, and no federal agency evaluates these products for efficacy before they reach the market.

Important Considerations for Consumers

Understand the difference between general research and product-specific evidence. Published research on theta brainwaves and brain entrainment exists as a recognized area of neuroscience. However, no published clinical trial appears to evaluate the Genius Brain Signal audio specifically. The company's marketing references real research areas but connects them to this product in ways the original studies did not address.

Evaluate the session duration claim with context. Clinical brain entrainment research typically uses sessions ranging from 15 to 60 minutes. The company's claim that comparable effects can be compressed into approximately three minutes has not been validated in published peer-reviewed research at that specific duration for any consumer audio product.

Read the sales page disclosures before purchasing. The company's own published terms disclose that actors or voice actors may portray testimonials, that results are not guaranteed, and that content is presented for educational and entertainment purposes. These disclosures provide important context.

Understand the refund process. The seller advertises a 90-day guarantee. ClickBank's standard return window is 60 days. Confirm the process for any refund requests beyond day 60 before purchasing.

Consult a qualified professional if needed. If you are experiencing persistent brain fog, cognitive decline, difficulty concentrating, or mental health concerns, these may be symptoms of underlying conditions that benefit from professional evaluation. An audio wellness product is not a substitute for clinical assessment or evidence-based treatment provided by a licensed healthcare provider. Consumers who have completed their own research and want to explore the product's full details can do so by viewing the current Genius Brain Signal offer (official AstralHQ page).

Consumer Questions About the Genius Brain Signal

Is the Genius Brain Signal backed by NASA research?

The product's sales page references a creativity study originally commissioned by NASA in 1968. Publicly available information about this study indicates that NASA commissioned the test design for evaluating its own engineers, and the subsequent childhood creativity research was conducted independently by Dr. George Land and Dr. Beth Jarman. The connection between Land's divergent thinking findings and a specific audio product is the company's marketing framework, not a conclusion drawn by NASA or the original researchers.

Does brain entrainment work?

Auditory brain entrainment is a recognized area of neuroscience research, and published peer-reviewed studies have documented that external auditory stimuli can influence brainwave patterns under controlled conditions. That said, the published research typically uses longer session durations than three minutes and measures specific neurological outcomes rather than broad life changes. No published study appears to evaluate the Genius Brain Signal audio specifically.

What is a theta brainwave state?

Theta brainwaves operate in the 4 to 8 Hz frequency range and are naturally associated with light sleep, deep relaxation, meditation, creative ideation, and memory consolidation. These are normal brain states that most people experience naturally during certain activities and stages of rest.

Who created the Genius Brain Signal?

The sales page attributes the product to Kai Riverstone, who describes himself on the product page as someone with a personal interest in cognitive improvement rather than a clinical researcher. The audio engineering process is described in general terms on the sales page without identifying specific audio engineers or their qualifications.

How does the refund process work?

The seller advertises a 90-day money-back guarantee. ClickBank's standard return policy provides for returns within 60 days of purchase. Refund requests can be initiated through ClickBank's customer portal at or by contacting the seller's support team. Consumers should review both the seller's stated terms and ClickBank's published return policy before purchasing.

Is this the same as The Genius Wave?

No. The Genius Brain Signal and The Genius Wave are separate products sold by different companies through different websites. While both are digital audio products positioned around theta brainwave concepts, they are distinct offerings with different creators, pricing structures, and marketing presentations. Consumers interested in understanding how similar products are positioned can read a detailed overview of theta brainwave audio programs and how they are marketed. Each product should be evaluated independently.

Are the testimonials on the website verified?

The sales page's own published disclosures state that the company "uses actors or voice actors to portray real customer testimonials and present products." The terms also characterize the content as being for "educational and entertainment purposes only" and note that results are not guaranteed.

Is this a subscription?

According to the sales page, the Genius Brain Signal is described as a one-time digital purchase with no recurring billing or subscription model. The product and bonuses are described as instant digital downloads.

Contact and Order Support Information

According to the company's published contact information, consumers can reach AstralHQ for product-related questions at the following:

Email:...

For order support, billing questions, or refund requests through ClickBank:

Order Support Portal: #!/

USA: 1-800-390-6035

International: +1 208-345-4245

According to ClickBank's published terms, ClickBank is located at 1444 S. Entertainment Ave., Suite 410, Boise, ID 83709, USA. ClickBank is the authorized retailer for this product. ClickBank's published terms state that their role as retailer does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of products sold through their platform.

Summary

The Genius Brain Signal is a digital audio product positioned around the concept of theta brainwave activation through a brief daily listening session. The company's marketing references a real creativity study by George Land and legitimate neuroscience research on brainwave states and brain connectivity. The connections drawn between this published research and the specific audio product, however, extend beyond what the cited studies address.

Brain entrainment itself is a recognized area of neuroscience research, and there is published support for the general concept that external auditory stimuli can influence brainwave patterns under controlled conditions. Where the Genius Brain Signal's marketing goes further - claiming three-minute session efficacy and broad life outcome improvements - it moves beyond what published clinical research has demonstrated for this or comparable consumer audio products at that duration.

The product is described as a one-time digital purchase through ClickBank at a current listed price of $37, according to the official website. The seller advertises a 90-day money-back guarantee, which extends beyond ClickBank's standard 60-day return window. The sales page's own published disclosures characterize testimonial results as non-typical and note that actors or voice actors may be used in marketing presentations.

Complete product details, current pricing, and published terms are available by viewing the current Genius Brain Signal offer (official AstralHQ page).

Disclaimers

Editorial Disclaimer: This overview is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute medical advice, psychological advice, or professional health guidance of any kind. The product is not presented herein as a medical or clinical treatment, and no claims are made that it diagnoses, treats, or prevents any health condition. The descriptions of potential cognitive benefits throughout this overview reflect the product company's marketing language and general neuroscience concepts referenced in publicly available materials. Consumers experiencing persistent cognitive difficulties, brain fog, concentration problems, or mental health concerns should consult a qualified healthcare professional for proper evaluation and evidence-based treatment options.

Product Claims Disclaimer: All product features, pricing, bonus materials, session duration descriptions, and outcome characterizations are attributed to the seller's published marketing materials on the official AstralHQ website and have not been independently verified by the publisher of this article. The Genius Brain Signal audio has not been evaluated in any published peer-reviewed clinical trial as a finished product.

Research Context Disclaimer: References to published neuroscience research, including the George Land creativity study, Einstein corpus callosum research, and theta brainwave studies, describe findings from independent research conducted under specific conditions. These scientific references describe broader research areas and are included for contextual understanding. They do not constitute validation of the Genius Brain Signal product itself. Connecting published research findings to any specific consumer product requires independent product-level clinical validation, which does not appear to exist for this product at the time of publication.

Results May Vary: Individual experiences with audio-based wellness products depend on a wide range of personal factors including baseline cognitive health, expectations, consistency of use, placebo response, sleep quality, stress levels, and other individual variables. The seller's own published disclosures state that results are not guaranteed, testimonial outcomes are not typical, and content is presented for educational and entertainment purposes.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on the seller's publicly available marketing materials and general published research.

Pricing Disclaimer: All pricing, bonus offerings, and promotional terms mentioned were based on the official AstralHQ website at the time of publication (April 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official product page before making a purchase.

Refund Policy Disclaimer: The seller advertises a 90-day money-back guarantee. ClickBank's standard return policy provides for returns within 60 days of purchase. The refund process between day 61 and day 90 may depend on the seller's direct customer service policies rather than ClickBank's standard processing. Review both the seller's published guarantee terms and ClickBank's Return and Subscription Cancellation Policy before purchasing. Retain all purchase confirmation details.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher of this article has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication based on the seller's publicly available marketing materials, published neuroscience research, and ClickBank's published terms. The publisher does not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with AstralHQ and ClickBank before making purchasing decisions.