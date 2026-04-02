Owaisi Urges Assam Muslims To Back AIUDF, Slams BJP And Congress

Owaisi Urges Support for AIUDF, Slams BJP and Congress

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday appealed to voters, especially from the Muslim community, to support the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in the upcoming Assam assembly polls. He also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was indulging in unconstitutional and unlawful discrimination. He accused the BJP of discriminatory actions and alleged that the Indian National Congress has also failed to raise its voice effectively on the issue.

Addressing a gathering here, Owaisi said, "We appeal to all voters, particularly those from the Muslim minority, that in this situation--where the BJP is engaging in unconstitutional and unlawful discrimination, having evicted 50,000 Muslims, and the Congress party lacks the courage to speak out--it is essential that you vote for AIUDF to ensure your voice is heard in the assembly." Owaisi emphasised that supporting AIUDF would help strengthen the representation of minority voices in the state assembly.

'Politics of Hatred' in Assam

Earlier in the day, Owaisi accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of running "politics of hatred" in the state. He urged support for Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF to safeguard the rights of Muslims affected by alleged demolitions during his two-day visit to poll-bound Assam.

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Speaking to ANI in Guwahati, Owaisi said, "I am in Assam for two days to support Badruddin Ajmal's party AIUDF. I believe that with Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister, the politics of hatred is being run in Assam. Congress has failed to stop the BJP. It is because of Congress that Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP are in power today. "More than 50,000 Muslims' houses have been demolished, leaving them homeless. In such a situation, it is very important to support Badaruddin Ajmal so that the constitutional rights of those people can be protected," he said.

Assam Election Landscape

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP is contesting the elections with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

The NDA will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)

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