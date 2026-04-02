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Cardsight AI Deploys Full Slab Grade Identification Across Five Grading Companies, Launches Market Pricing Data In Beta
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CardSight AI, Inc. today announced two major updates to its trading card API platform: full graded card identification supporting the five largest trading card grading companies, and the beta launch of real-time trading card price data endpoints for Baseball cards.
Graded slab identification now detects both the grading company and the assigned grade for cards encased by PSA, Beckett (BGS/BVG), SGC, CGC, and TAG. Collectors and developers can photograph a graded card and receive the same sub-second identification the platform delivers for raw cards, enriched with grading company and grade information.
"Graded trading cards represent a already massive and growing segment of the trading card market, and until now there hasn't been a way to integrate slab identification technology into your own app," said Eric Nusbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of CardSight AI, a lifelong collector with over 25 years of experience in FinTech and Wealth Management technology. "Builders deploying our technology can now point a camera at a graded card and instantly know the card, the grading company, and the grade, in the blink of an eye. That unlocks entirely new workflows for collection management, marketplace listings, and inventory systems."
The graded card identification capability works across the platform's full 8M+ trading card database spanning Baseball, Football, Basketball, and Hockey, maintaining 99.5% accuracy with sub-second response times. Multi-card detection identifies multiple graded cards in a single API call.
Trading Card Price Data: The Full Picture, Not a Single Number
CardSight AI also announced the beta launch of its trading card price data endpoints, beginning with Baseball. The company is taking a transparent approach, providing transaction and listing information rather than assigning estimated values.
Two new endpoints give developers raw marketplace data. The Pricing endpoint delivers completed auction results reflecting what buyers actually paid alongside Buy It Now records reflecting seller asking prices. The Marketplace endpoint surfaces active auctions, live Buy It Now listings, and direct search links for each card.
Both endpoints organize results into raw (ungraded) and graded sections, with graded data broken down by company and grade. Every listing includes the source, price, URL, and image. Parallel awareness is built in, so developers can compare base card prices to Refractors, numbered parallels, and everything in between without extra API calls.
"Everyone is obsessed with knowing 'the comp,' but it's more nuanced than that," said Nusbaum. "Are you insuring a collection? You need replacement cost. Selling? You need what buyers have actually paid. Evaluating a deal? You need both completed sales and current asking prices. Same card, different questions, different answers. We don't want to be in the business of telling people what their cards are worth. We give builders the underlying data and let them draw the right conclusion."
"No other company is delivering as much for the trading card hobby as quickly as CardSight AI," said Nusbaum. "In Q1 alone we went from one identifiable sport to four, shipped an enhanced MCP server for AI agent integrations, deployed hundreds of newly identifiable sets, introduced global catalog search, and now we're adding graded slab identification and market pricing data. That's a monster quarter. Builders now have visual identification, an 8 million card catalog, updated market pricing, and collection management through a single API, and we're heading into Q2 ready to tackle TCGs with Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering at the top of the list."
CardSight AI's platform continues to remove technical barriers that have traditionally kept collectors and developers from building apps around their ideas. Builders can integrate using traditional coding, AI coding assistants like Claude or GitHub Copilot, or no-code platforms like Replit and Lovable. Native SDKs for Python, Node, Java,.NET, and Swift support both new features.
Developers and collectors can sign up for free at .
About CardSight AI
CardSight AI, Inc. is a Portland, Maine-based company developing AI-powered infrastructure for the trading card and collectibles market. Founded in 2025 by collectors and technologists, CardSight AI delivers visual card identification, catalog data, and pricing infrastructure through developer-first APIs designed to work with modern AI coding tools and no-code platforms. The company is a member of the AWS Startup Program and NVIDIA Inception accelerator, with an 8M+ card catalog spanning Baseball, Football, Basketball, and Hockey.
Graded slab identification now detects both the grading company and the assigned grade for cards encased by PSA, Beckett (BGS/BVG), SGC, CGC, and TAG. Collectors and developers can photograph a graded card and receive the same sub-second identification the platform delivers for raw cards, enriched with grading company and grade information.
"Graded trading cards represent a already massive and growing segment of the trading card market, and until now there hasn't been a way to integrate slab identification technology into your own app," said Eric Nusbaum, CEO and Co-Founder of CardSight AI, a lifelong collector with over 25 years of experience in FinTech and Wealth Management technology. "Builders deploying our technology can now point a camera at a graded card and instantly know the card, the grading company, and the grade, in the blink of an eye. That unlocks entirely new workflows for collection management, marketplace listings, and inventory systems."
The graded card identification capability works across the platform's full 8M+ trading card database spanning Baseball, Football, Basketball, and Hockey, maintaining 99.5% accuracy with sub-second response times. Multi-card detection identifies multiple graded cards in a single API call.
Trading Card Price Data: The Full Picture, Not a Single Number
CardSight AI also announced the beta launch of its trading card price data endpoints, beginning with Baseball. The company is taking a transparent approach, providing transaction and listing information rather than assigning estimated values.
Two new endpoints give developers raw marketplace data. The Pricing endpoint delivers completed auction results reflecting what buyers actually paid alongside Buy It Now records reflecting seller asking prices. The Marketplace endpoint surfaces active auctions, live Buy It Now listings, and direct search links for each card.
Both endpoints organize results into raw (ungraded) and graded sections, with graded data broken down by company and grade. Every listing includes the source, price, URL, and image. Parallel awareness is built in, so developers can compare base card prices to Refractors, numbered parallels, and everything in between without extra API calls.
"Everyone is obsessed with knowing 'the comp,' but it's more nuanced than that," said Nusbaum. "Are you insuring a collection? You need replacement cost. Selling? You need what buyers have actually paid. Evaluating a deal? You need both completed sales and current asking prices. Same card, different questions, different answers. We don't want to be in the business of telling people what their cards are worth. We give builders the underlying data and let them draw the right conclusion."
"No other company is delivering as much for the trading card hobby as quickly as CardSight AI," said Nusbaum. "In Q1 alone we went from one identifiable sport to four, shipped an enhanced MCP server for AI agent integrations, deployed hundreds of newly identifiable sets, introduced global catalog search, and now we're adding graded slab identification and market pricing data. That's a monster quarter. Builders now have visual identification, an 8 million card catalog, updated market pricing, and collection management through a single API, and we're heading into Q2 ready to tackle TCGs with Pokemon and Magic: The Gathering at the top of the list."
CardSight AI's platform continues to remove technical barriers that have traditionally kept collectors and developers from building apps around their ideas. Builders can integrate using traditional coding, AI coding assistants like Claude or GitHub Copilot, or no-code platforms like Replit and Lovable. Native SDKs for Python, Node, Java,.NET, and Swift support both new features.
Developers and collectors can sign up for free at .
About CardSight AI
CardSight AI, Inc. is a Portland, Maine-based company developing AI-powered infrastructure for the trading card and collectibles market. Founded in 2025 by collectors and technologists, CardSight AI delivers visual card identification, catalog data, and pricing infrastructure through developer-first APIs designed to work with modern AI coding tools and no-code platforms. The company is a member of the AWS Startup Program and NVIDIA Inception accelerator, with an 8M+ card catalog spanning Baseball, Football, Basketball, and Hockey.
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