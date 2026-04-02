Delhi High Court Takes Dim View Of Honey Singh, Badshah Song, Orders Removal Across Platforms

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has ordered the removal of rappers Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah's controversial song 'Volume 1' from all social media and music streaming platforms.

Justice Kaurav hearing the case personally listened to the song in his chambers before passing the order, and he was taken aback by the“vulgarity, obscenity and derogatory” views present in the song.

Advocate Rupali Panwar told the media,“This song has been sung by Honey Singh and Badshah, though they have been claiming that they have not sung the song, in a very recent concert that was held last year, Honey Singh sung two lines of that alleged song against which we are here. So that is why Honorable High Court has issued notice to Respondent No. 5 and 6, Honey Singh and Badshah, rather the Honorable High Court is dealing with iron-fist against this song and we have very clearly said that wherever this song is being published in any manner whatsoever, it has to be taken down. And the guideline, the order that he has given is quite strict in nature and he is working on getting the song down for once and for all”.

Talking about the reaction of the judge, she said,“See, what he exactly said was that today itself he heard the song in his chamber and he was very taken aback by the lyrics that it has and the content that it has and it's still being circulated. The song was released when both of the singers were not very famous. In the very initial years of their career, they sang that song. But now that they have become celebrities, they should at least agree that they have done this and they should rather apologize because they have quite a lot of fan following and it's not right”.

“They are not setting the right example. As celebrities, they are only enjoying the benefit, the fame, but they are not accepting their moral responsibility”, she added.