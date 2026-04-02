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Rising Global Tensions Weigh on Billionaires’ Wealth
(MENAFN) Amid intensifying geopolitical turmoil, particularly linked to the large-scale conflict in the Middle East, seven of the ten wealthiest individuals globally have seen their combined fortunes shrink by approximately $170.3 billion, according to reports.
While global markets started the year on a positive trajectory, a series of international flashpoints unsettled investors. These include widespread protests in Iran, U.S. interventions in Venezuela, diplomatic friction between China and Japan, ongoing worldwide tensions, and plans by the U.S. to annex Greenland.
The unrest accelerated after coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory actions from Tehran and triggering sharp downturns in markets worldwide.
Among the seven billionaires most affected, the CEO of a major French fashion conglomerate saw his wealth drop by $55.4 billion to $153 billion. The founder of a leading U.S. software company experienced a $52.4 billion loss, while the CEO of a prominent social media platform saw his fortune fall by $30.5 billion to $203 billion.
Other significant declines were reported for the head of a major e-commerce company ($23.3 billion), two co-founders of a global search engine ($21.9 billion and $20.4 billion), and a leading chipmaker’s CEO ($10.1 billion).
In contrast, the world’s richest individual increased his wealth by $24.2 billion since the start of the year, pushing his total to an estimated $644 billion, highlighting a stark divergence in fortunes among the ultra-wealthy.
While global markets started the year on a positive trajectory, a series of international flashpoints unsettled investors. These include widespread protests in Iran, U.S. interventions in Venezuela, diplomatic friction between China and Japan, ongoing worldwide tensions, and plans by the U.S. to annex Greenland.
The unrest accelerated after coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, prompting retaliatory actions from Tehran and triggering sharp downturns in markets worldwide.
Among the seven billionaires most affected, the CEO of a major French fashion conglomerate saw his wealth drop by $55.4 billion to $153 billion. The founder of a leading U.S. software company experienced a $52.4 billion loss, while the CEO of a prominent social media platform saw his fortune fall by $30.5 billion to $203 billion.
Other significant declines were reported for the head of a major e-commerce company ($23.3 billion), two co-founders of a global search engine ($21.9 billion and $20.4 billion), and a leading chipmaker’s CEO ($10.1 billion).
In contrast, the world’s richest individual increased his wealth by $24.2 billion since the start of the year, pushing his total to an estimated $644 billion, highlighting a stark divergence in fortunes among the ultra-wealthy.
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