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Lebanese authorities Requests Surrender of Suspect Linked to Mossad
(MENAFN) Lebanese authorities have formally requested that the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Beirut surrender an individual suspected of having ties to Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad. The demand was announced by Hassan Choukeir, who claimed the individual had been connected to planned bombings and targeted killings.
According to reports, the man managed to escape in early March amid a period when Israeli military operations were targeting Hezbollah positions. Following his escape, he is said to have sought refuge inside the Ukrainian Embassy. It has been reported that Ukrainian officials requested permission from Lebanese authorities for the individual—who “had lost his passport”—to depart the country.
In a broader geopolitical context, Ukraine is counted among several European nations backing the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran. Vladimir Zelensky has indicated readiness to assist US forces and Gulf allies in countering Iranian drone activity and ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Tehran has cautioned that any Ukrainian involvement in the region could make it a legitimate target.
According to reports, the man managed to escape in early March amid a period when Israeli military operations were targeting Hezbollah positions. Following his escape, he is said to have sought refuge inside the Ukrainian Embassy. It has been reported that Ukrainian officials requested permission from Lebanese authorities for the individual—who “had lost his passport”—to depart the country.
In a broader geopolitical context, Ukraine is counted among several European nations backing the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran. Vladimir Zelensky has indicated readiness to assist US forces and Gulf allies in countering Iranian drone activity and ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Tehran has cautioned that any Ukrainian involvement in the region could make it a legitimate target.
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