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France Returns to Top of FIFA Rankings for First Time Since 2018
(MENAFN) France has stormed back to the summit of world football, reclaiming the FIFA No. 1 ranking for the first time in nearly eight years following a commanding March international window that saw Les Bleus topple two of the sport's giants.
Back-to-back friendly victories over Brazil and Colombia were enough to propel France past both Spain and Argentina, restoring the country to the top spot it last occupied in September 2018. The reshuffle at the peak of world football was razor-thin, with the top three separated by only marginal points differences.
Spain, which had held the crown since September 2025, slipped to second after being held to a goalless draw by Egypt — a result that proved costly. Defending world champions Argentina dropped one further place to third.
The rest of the top five saw notable movement. England holds steady in fourth, while Portugal climbed to fifth — leapfrogging Brazil — after recording a win and a draw in its March fixtures, with Brazil's loss to France compounding the South Americans' slide. The Netherlands, Morocco, Belgium, and Germany round out the top 10 in unchanged positions.
On the African continent, Morocco stands firm as the highest-ranked nation, sitting eighth globally with 1,755.87 points. Senegal follows in 14th, with Nigeria (26th), Algeria (28th), and Egypt (29th) completing Africa's top five.
At the other end of the movement table, Vietnam registered the rankings' biggest single surge — rocketing nine places to 99th on the back of a commanding 3-1 victory over Malaysia. That same defeat sent Malaysia tumbling 17 spots to 138th, the steepest fall recorded in this cycle.
Back-to-back friendly victories over Brazil and Colombia were enough to propel France past both Spain and Argentina, restoring the country to the top spot it last occupied in September 2018. The reshuffle at the peak of world football was razor-thin, with the top three separated by only marginal points differences.
Spain, which had held the crown since September 2025, slipped to second after being held to a goalless draw by Egypt — a result that proved costly. Defending world champions Argentina dropped one further place to third.
The rest of the top five saw notable movement. England holds steady in fourth, while Portugal climbed to fifth — leapfrogging Brazil — after recording a win and a draw in its March fixtures, with Brazil's loss to France compounding the South Americans' slide. The Netherlands, Morocco, Belgium, and Germany round out the top 10 in unchanged positions.
On the African continent, Morocco stands firm as the highest-ranked nation, sitting eighth globally with 1,755.87 points. Senegal follows in 14th, with Nigeria (26th), Algeria (28th), and Egypt (29th) completing Africa's top five.
At the other end of the movement table, Vietnam registered the rankings' biggest single surge — rocketing nine places to 99th on the back of a commanding 3-1 victory over Malaysia. That same defeat sent Malaysia tumbling 17 spots to 138th, the steepest fall recorded in this cycle.
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