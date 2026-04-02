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Trump Says Iran’s Leader Demanded Ceasefire
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump took to social media Wednesday to claim that Iran's president "has just asked the United States for a ceasefire," issuing a combative response that conditioned any consideration of a pause on unrestricted access to the Strait of Hormuz.
"We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
The inflammatory declaration came a day after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signaled a conditional willingness to halt hostilities, stating that Iran would end the war if guarantees are provided against repeated aggression, and emphasizing that ceasing attacks is the only way to normalize conditions.
Adding further nuance to the diplomatic picture, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi acknowledged that back-channel communications had occurred, confirming that messages were exchanged between Iran and the United States through intermediaries over the past few days, while firmly clarifying that no negotiations have taken place.
The conflicting signals point to deepening tension between the two nations' public postures and private exchanges, with Washington and Tehran appearing to simultaneously explore diplomatic off-ramps while maintaining aggressive rhetoric — leaving the prospects for de-escalation deeply uncertain.
"We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
The inflammatory declaration came a day after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signaled a conditional willingness to halt hostilities, stating that Iran would end the war if guarantees are provided against repeated aggression, and emphasizing that ceasing attacks is the only way to normalize conditions.
Adding further nuance to the diplomatic picture, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi acknowledged that back-channel communications had occurred, confirming that messages were exchanged between Iran and the United States through intermediaries over the past few days, while firmly clarifying that no negotiations have taken place.
The conflicting signals point to deepening tension between the two nations' public postures and private exchanges, with Washington and Tehran appearing to simultaneously explore diplomatic off-ramps while maintaining aggressive rhetoric — leaving the prospects for de-escalation deeply uncertain.
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