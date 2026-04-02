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UN Security Council Prioritizes Middle East Agenda This Month

UN Security Council Prioritizes Middle East Agenda This Month


2026-04-02 05:13:34
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council will concentrate on Middle East issues throughout April, addressing concerns related to Iran, Lebanon, Gaza, and the West Bank, according to reports.

Jamal Fares Alrowaiei, Bahrain’s permanent representative to the UN and this month’s council president, outlined the Security Council’s agenda during a briefing on Wednesday. He said four overarching priorities guide Bahrain’s membership: consolidating peace and stability, tackling traditional and emerging security threats, promoting inclusion and participation, and strengthening multilateralism.

"The priorities are integrated in the council's program of work and beyond," Alrowaiei noted.

He added that the presidency’s focus for April will emphasize the current regional and international environment, covering matters related to Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, and other pressing issues.

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