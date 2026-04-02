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TRNC Leader Denounces Border Incident
(MENAFN) President Tufan Erhurman of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus issued a statement on Wednesday strongly criticizing an હુમલા carried out by certain groups from the Greek Cypriot Administration against civilians gathered in a park near the dividing line in Lefkosa, according to reports.
As reported, Erhurman urged both the United Nations and the leadership on the Greek Cypriot side to “urgently launch an investigation into the incident.”
He noted that the घटना occurred at approximately 13:30 local time (1030 GMT), when individuals assembled on the Greek Cypriot side allegedly threw stones and explosive materials at TRNC citizens in the Yigitler Bastion area.
“This attack took place in an area that bears responsibility both for the Greek Cypriot leadership and for the UN Peacekeeping Force, as it is in the nature of a buffer zone and also used as a route by the UN Peacekeeping Force. Contact has been established with the UN Peacekeeping Force and our counterparts in the south regarding this incident. On a day like April 1, when such incidents could be anticipated by everyone, it is unacceptable that no precautions were taken in such an area,” Erhurman said.
He reiterated firm condemnation of the incident and stressed the importance of accountability.
“We will follow up to ensure that the authorized bodies of the Greek Cypriot leadership urgently initiate the necessary judicial investigation and that those who carried out this attack are subjected to the required legal proceedings,” he added.
According to reports, on the Greek Cypriot-controlled side of Lefkosa, groups had gathered earlier in the day to commemorate the founding anniversary of the EOKA organization. Around midday, some participants reportedly launched an assault from the buffer zone and border line, using stones, sticks, and makeshift explosive devices against civilians present at Yigitler Bastion on the TRNC side.
As reported, Erhurman urged both the United Nations and the leadership on the Greek Cypriot side to “urgently launch an investigation into the incident.”
He noted that the घटना occurred at approximately 13:30 local time (1030 GMT), when individuals assembled on the Greek Cypriot side allegedly threw stones and explosive materials at TRNC citizens in the Yigitler Bastion area.
“This attack took place in an area that bears responsibility both for the Greek Cypriot leadership and for the UN Peacekeeping Force, as it is in the nature of a buffer zone and also used as a route by the UN Peacekeeping Force. Contact has been established with the UN Peacekeeping Force and our counterparts in the south regarding this incident. On a day like April 1, when such incidents could be anticipated by everyone, it is unacceptable that no precautions were taken in such an area,” Erhurman said.
He reiterated firm condemnation of the incident and stressed the importance of accountability.
“We will follow up to ensure that the authorized bodies of the Greek Cypriot leadership urgently initiate the necessary judicial investigation and that those who carried out this attack are subjected to the required legal proceedings,” he added.
According to reports, on the Greek Cypriot-controlled side of Lefkosa, groups had gathered earlier in the day to commemorate the founding anniversary of the EOKA organization. Around midday, some participants reportedly launched an assault from the buffer zone and border line, using stones, sticks, and makeshift explosive devices against civilians present at Yigitler Bastion on the TRNC side.
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