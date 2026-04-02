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South Korea Reaffirms Commitment to Non-Proliferation
(MENAFN) South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun emphasized that Seoul has no plans to develop nuclear weapons, underscoring that the nation’s dedication to non-proliferation is not a "legal constraint but a strategic choice."
In a statement released by the Asia-Pacific Leadership Network on Wednesday, he addressed ongoing speculation surrounding South Korea’s advancements in nuclear fuel cycle modernization and its interest in nuclear-powered submarines.
Cho directly responded to concerns that these initiatives could indicate an ambition to obtain nuclear weapons or establish latent nuclear capabilities.
“There are voices that raise questions as to whether these efforts might signal an intention by the Republic of Korea to pursue nuclear weapons or to develop latent nuclear capabilities. Such questions remain marginal but warrant a clear and unequivocal response: Nothing could be further from the truth," he stated, referencing the country’s official designation.
His remarks followed a trade agreement signed between South Korea and the United States last November, which includes a $150 billion South Korean investment in the American shipbuilding industry. As part of the deal, Washington has pledged support for Seoul’s effort to secure nuclear-powered submarines.
Highlighting the broader implications of nuclear armament, Cho asserted, “Nuclear weapons alone cannot guarantee a nation’s security, nor can they ensure the well-being of its people. North Korea itself stands as the clearest proof of this fact,” pointing to the limitations of such arsenals.
The Korean Peninsula remains divided, with tensions persisting since the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement on July 27, 1953, which brought an end to three years of conflict during the Korean War. Meanwhile, Pyongyang has maintained that its "nuclear status" is irreversible, reinforcing the enduring strain between the two Koreas.
In a statement released by the Asia-Pacific Leadership Network on Wednesday, he addressed ongoing speculation surrounding South Korea’s advancements in nuclear fuel cycle modernization and its interest in nuclear-powered submarines.
Cho directly responded to concerns that these initiatives could indicate an ambition to obtain nuclear weapons or establish latent nuclear capabilities.
“There are voices that raise questions as to whether these efforts might signal an intention by the Republic of Korea to pursue nuclear weapons or to develop latent nuclear capabilities. Such questions remain marginal but warrant a clear and unequivocal response: Nothing could be further from the truth," he stated, referencing the country’s official designation.
His remarks followed a trade agreement signed between South Korea and the United States last November, which includes a $150 billion South Korean investment in the American shipbuilding industry. As part of the deal, Washington has pledged support for Seoul’s effort to secure nuclear-powered submarines.
Highlighting the broader implications of nuclear armament, Cho asserted, “Nuclear weapons alone cannot guarantee a nation’s security, nor can they ensure the well-being of its people. North Korea itself stands as the clearest proof of this fact,” pointing to the limitations of such arsenals.
The Korean Peninsula remains divided, with tensions persisting since the signing of the Korean Armistice Agreement on July 27, 1953, which brought an end to three years of conflict during the Korean War. Meanwhile, Pyongyang has maintained that its "nuclear status" is irreversible, reinforcing the enduring strain between the two Koreas.
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