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Polish Adviser Criticizes US
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the top foreign policy counselor to Polish President Karol Nawrocki voiced criticism of the United States for not conferring with its allies ahead of initiating military operations against Iran. Speaking to a radio, Marcin Przydacz stressed that allies deserved prior engagement rather than being informed only after complications emerged.
“A minimum of respect would require consultation on these matters in advance, not when problems arise,” Przydacz stated during the interview.
His comments were directed at the joint US and Israeli attacks on Iran, asserting that United States authorities ought to have synchronized their actions with NATO partners before proceeding—particularly if they intended to rely on allied backing afterward.
These remarks highlight an unusual strain between Poland’s firmly pro-American leadership and the administration of Donald Trump. Przydacz reiterated that Washington should have demonstrated “a minimum of respect” by notifying its allies in advance, especially considering subsequent expectations for NATO members to assist in safeguarding maritime routes and supporting US missions in the Middle East.
President Nawrocki has historically ranked among Trump’s closest allies in Europe, frequently commending him as a “true friend of Poland.” He has consistently endorsed calls for increased defense budgets across Europe and underscored that the US remains Warsaw’s principal strategic ally.
Nevertheless, these statements reveal a growing divergence between Nawrocki’s presidential office and the administration of Prime Minister Donald Tusk regarding how to address the escalating tensions involving Iran.
At first, Nawrocki adopted a more supportive stance following the US-Israeli strikes, noting that Poland had received advance notice “thanks to the channels we maintain with our allies and coalition partners.” He later maintained that Iran posed a threat to global stability and reaffirmed Poland’s strong partnership with Washington.
“A minimum of respect would require consultation on these matters in advance, not when problems arise,” Przydacz stated during the interview.
His comments were directed at the joint US and Israeli attacks on Iran, asserting that United States authorities ought to have synchronized their actions with NATO partners before proceeding—particularly if they intended to rely on allied backing afterward.
These remarks highlight an unusual strain between Poland’s firmly pro-American leadership and the administration of Donald Trump. Przydacz reiterated that Washington should have demonstrated “a minimum of respect” by notifying its allies in advance, especially considering subsequent expectations for NATO members to assist in safeguarding maritime routes and supporting US missions in the Middle East.
President Nawrocki has historically ranked among Trump’s closest allies in Europe, frequently commending him as a “true friend of Poland.” He has consistently endorsed calls for increased defense budgets across Europe and underscored that the US remains Warsaw’s principal strategic ally.
Nevertheless, these statements reveal a growing divergence between Nawrocki’s presidential office and the administration of Prime Minister Donald Tusk regarding how to address the escalating tensions involving Iran.
At first, Nawrocki adopted a more supportive stance following the US-Israeli strikes, noting that Poland had received advance notice “thanks to the channels we maintain with our allies and coalition partners.” He later maintained that Iran posed a threat to global stability and reaffirmed Poland’s strong partnership with Washington.
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