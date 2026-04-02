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Eurozone Jobless Rate Ticks Up Slightly
(MENAFN) The level of unemployment within the euro area reached 6.2% in February, marking a modest rise compared to the month before, based on official figures released by Eurostat on Wednesday.
According to Eurostat, the jobless rate in the eurozone climbed from 6.1% in January, although it showed an improvement from 6.3% recorded in February 2025.
Looking at the broader European Union, the unemployment percentage held steady at 5.9% in February relative to January, while it declined from 6% in February of the previous year.
Eurostat approximated that 13.1 million individuals across the EU were unemployment in February, with 10.9 million of them residing in the euro area.
In comparison with January, the total count of jobless individuals rose by 137,000 throughout the EU and increased by 93,000 within the eurozone.
Youth unemployment among those younger than 25 reached 15.3% across the EU and stood at 14.9% in the euro area during February.
According to Eurostat, the jobless rate in the eurozone climbed from 6.1% in January, although it showed an improvement from 6.3% recorded in February 2025.
Looking at the broader European Union, the unemployment percentage held steady at 5.9% in February relative to January, while it declined from 6% in February of the previous year.
Eurostat approximated that 13.1 million individuals across the EU were unemployment in February, with 10.9 million of them residing in the euro area.
In comparison with January, the total count of jobless individuals rose by 137,000 throughout the EU and increased by 93,000 within the eurozone.
Youth unemployment among those younger than 25 reached 15.3% across the EU and stood at 14.9% in the euro area during February.
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