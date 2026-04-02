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Syrians Protest Israel’s Death Penalty Law for Palestinians
(MENAFN) Thousands of Syrians took to the streets on Tuesday and Wednesday to protest against a newly passed Israeli law permitting the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners.
According to reports and social media footage, demonstrations spread across Damascus and its surrounding countryside, as well as the provinces of Daraa, Quneitra, Homs, Hama, Latakia, Aleppo, Idlib, and other regions.
Protesters condemned the Israeli legislation and expressed solidarity with Palestinian detainees and the people of Gaza. Many carried Syrian and Palestinian flags and displayed banners demanding the law’s repeal, vowing to continue their demonstrations.
Crowds marched through streets and neighborhoods on foot, in vehicles, and on motorcycles, reflecting widespread public outrage. Palestinian refugee camps in Syria, including Yarmouk, Neirab, and Al-Raml, also participated despite rain and cold conditions.
In Daraa and Quneitra, demonstrators moved toward the occupied Syrian Golan in an attempt to make their message heard, prompting Israeli forces to fire illumination flares to disperse them, according to witnesses.
As stated by reports, Israel’s parliament recently approved a law allowing the execution of Palestinian prisoners. Under the legislation, executions would be carried out by guards appointed by the Israeli Prison Service, whose identities would remain secret and protected from legal accountability.
According to reports and social media footage, demonstrations spread across Damascus and its surrounding countryside, as well as the provinces of Daraa, Quneitra, Homs, Hama, Latakia, Aleppo, Idlib, and other regions.
Protesters condemned the Israeli legislation and expressed solidarity with Palestinian detainees and the people of Gaza. Many carried Syrian and Palestinian flags and displayed banners demanding the law’s repeal, vowing to continue their demonstrations.
Crowds marched through streets and neighborhoods on foot, in vehicles, and on motorcycles, reflecting widespread public outrage. Palestinian refugee camps in Syria, including Yarmouk, Neirab, and Al-Raml, also participated despite rain and cold conditions.
In Daraa and Quneitra, demonstrators moved toward the occupied Syrian Golan in an attempt to make their message heard, prompting Israeli forces to fire illumination flares to disperse them, according to witnesses.
As stated by reports, Israel’s parliament recently approved a law allowing the execution of Palestinian prisoners. Under the legislation, executions would be carried out by guards appointed by the Israeli Prison Service, whose identities would remain secret and protected from legal accountability.
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