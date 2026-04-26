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UK Retail Sales Volumes Top Forecasts in March
(MENAFN) Britain's retail sector defied expectations in March, posting a surprise 0.7% month-on-month jump in sales volumes as motorists rushed to fill up on fuel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, official data showed Friday.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the uptick caught markets off guard, with analysts having penciled in no change following a downwardly revised 0.6% contraction in February.
Fuel purchases were the dominant driver of the monthly gain, with retailers reporting a notable surge in motorists stocking up amid war-related anxieties. Stripping out automotive fuel, sales volumes still edged 0.2% higher over the month — a more modest but still positive reading.
The ONS pointed to additional pockets of strength across the retail landscape.
"Within other non-food stores, both auction houses and computer and telecoms retailers also performed well, with reports of new product launches. This was offset by a fall-back in commercial art galleries following a strong January and February 2026," the ONS said in a statement.
Non-store retailers also posted gains through the month, buoyed by spring sales and fresh product releases, with volumes reaching their highest level since February 2022.
Online retail continued its robust trajectory, with sales values climbing 2.4% month-on-month and surging 10.5% on an annual basis.
Zooming out, the broader picture remains encouraging. Total retail sales volumes advanced 1.7% year-on-year in March — comfortably ahead of the 1.3% increase analysts had anticipated — while the three-month rolling figure to March came in at 1.6% above the same period a year earlier.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the uptick caught markets off guard, with analysts having penciled in no change following a downwardly revised 0.6% contraction in February.
Fuel purchases were the dominant driver of the monthly gain, with retailers reporting a notable surge in motorists stocking up amid war-related anxieties. Stripping out automotive fuel, sales volumes still edged 0.2% higher over the month — a more modest but still positive reading.
The ONS pointed to additional pockets of strength across the retail landscape.
"Within other non-food stores, both auction houses and computer and telecoms retailers also performed well, with reports of new product launches. This was offset by a fall-back in commercial art galleries following a strong January and February 2026," the ONS said in a statement.
Non-store retailers also posted gains through the month, buoyed by spring sales and fresh product releases, with volumes reaching their highest level since February 2022.
Online retail continued its robust trajectory, with sales values climbing 2.4% month-on-month and surging 10.5% on an annual basis.
Zooming out, the broader picture remains encouraging. Total retail sales volumes advanced 1.7% year-on-year in March — comfortably ahead of the 1.3% increase analysts had anticipated — while the three-month rolling figure to March came in at 1.6% above the same period a year earlier.
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