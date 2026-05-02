Yesterday CSK Vs MI, IPL 2026 Match Result: What Happened In Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians Clash?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) delivered a commanding performance to beat arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday (May 2). The home side chased down a target of 160 with ease, finishing at 160/2 in just 18.1 overs. This victory keeps CSK alive in the playoff hunt while pushing MI closer to the exit door.

MI's battling effort falls short after early promise

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first under lights. They got off to a flying start, racing to 57 runs in the powerplay. But CSK's bowlers turned the game around smartly after the powerplay. Anshul Kamboj was the star with 3/32 in four overs, picking up key wickets, including Will Jacks early and then Hardik Pandya and Robin Minz in the death overs. Noor Ahmad claimed two wickets for 26 runs, while Jamie Overton and Ramakrishna Ghosh took one each.

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Naman Dhir played a gritty knock of 57 off 37 balls, smashing four boundaries and three sixes to anchor the innings. Ryan Rickelton chipped in with a quick 37 off 24. MI could only manage 159 for 7 in 20 overs, losing momentum in the middle phase as regular wickets halted their progress.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kartik Sharma seal a comfortable chase for CSK

CSK looked straightforward in their chase of 160 runs. Sanju Samson fell early for 11, caught behind off Jasprit Bumrah. Urvil Patel then blasted 24 off 12 balls to give the chase momentum before falling to AM Ghazanfar.

That brought Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kartik Sharma together. The pair stitched an unbroken 98-run stand that took the game away from MI. Gaikwad remained not out on 67 off 48 balls, playing with calm authority and finding gaps regularly. Kartik Sharma finished unbeaten on 54 off 40, mixing caution with some big shots, including a cheeky reverse scoop in the final over to seal the win.

The chase was clinical. CSK reached 100 in 11.1 overs and never looked back, completing the target with 11 balls to spare.

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Anshul Kamboj's three-wicket haul earned him praise for his variations and death bowling. Ruturaj Gaikwad walked away with Player of the Match for his match-winning innings that anchored the chase perfectly. For MI, Naman Dhir's fifty was the lone bright spot, but the rest of the batting lacked support.

Impact on the IPL 2026 points table

Mumbai Indians are ninth in the IPL 2026 points table with 4 points from 9 matches and an NRR of -0.803. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have climbed to the sixth spot with 8 points from 9 matches and an NRR of -0.895.