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UNICEF Reports Massive Child Displacement in Lebanon Amid Violence
(MENAFN) According to reports, an average of 19,000 children have been displaced each day in Lebanon over the past three weeks due to ongoing Israeli strikes, UNICEF officials said Friday.
As stated by reports, Marcoluigi Corsi told a UN briefing in Geneva: “In just three weeks, more than 370,000 children have been forced out of their homes in Lebanon, an average of at least 19,000 girls and boys displaced every single day.” He described the scale as equivalent to “hundreds of school buses filled with children fleeing for their lives every 24 hours.”
Reports indicate that the crisis has uprooted roughly 20% of Lebanon’s population in less than a month, displacing over one million people. Corsi characterized the situation as a “sudden, chaotic mass displacement” that is “tearing families apart and hollowing out entire communities.”
He warned of severe psychological effects on children caught in repeated cycles of violence, saying: “This relentless cycle of bombardment and displacement is severely compounding their psychological scars, embedding deep-seated fear and threatening profound, long-term emotional harm.”
According to reports, living conditions for displaced families are worsening, with more than 135,000 people sheltering in over 660 sites, many of which are overcrowded and unsafe. At least 121 children have been killed and 395 injured amid the ongoing attacks.
As stated by reports, Marcoluigi Corsi told a UN briefing in Geneva: “In just three weeks, more than 370,000 children have been forced out of their homes in Lebanon, an average of at least 19,000 girls and boys displaced every single day.” He described the scale as equivalent to “hundreds of school buses filled with children fleeing for their lives every 24 hours.”
Reports indicate that the crisis has uprooted roughly 20% of Lebanon’s population in less than a month, displacing over one million people. Corsi characterized the situation as a “sudden, chaotic mass displacement” that is “tearing families apart and hollowing out entire communities.”
He warned of severe psychological effects on children caught in repeated cycles of violence, saying: “This relentless cycle of bombardment and displacement is severely compounding their psychological scars, embedding deep-seated fear and threatening profound, long-term emotional harm.”
According to reports, living conditions for displaced families are worsening, with more than 135,000 people sheltering in over 660 sites, many of which are overcrowded and unsafe. At least 121 children have been killed and 395 injured amid the ongoing attacks.
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