Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel Reports First Missile Launches from Yemen Amid Regional Conflict

Israel Reports First Missile Launches from Yemen Amid Regional Conflict


2026-03-28 03:53:00
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Israeli army detected missiles launched from Yemen toward southern Israel early Saturday, marking the first such strikes from Yemen since the US-Israeli campaign against Iran began late last month.

As stated by reports, Israel’s public broadcaster confirmed that the military “identified launches from Yemen toward southern Israel for the first time since the beginning of this war.”

Air raid sirens were activated in the southern Israeli cities of Dimona, Beersheba, and Eilat following the missile detection.

Reports note that the launches came hours after the Houthi movement warned on Friday evening of potential “direct military intervention” should additional alliances join the US and Israel against Iran, or if the Red Sea is used for operations targeting Tehran.

MENAFN28032026000045017640ID1110912302



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search