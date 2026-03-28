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Israel Reports First Missile Launches from Yemen Amid Regional Conflict
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Israeli army detected missiles launched from Yemen toward southern Israel early Saturday, marking the first such strikes from Yemen since the US-Israeli campaign against Iran began late last month.
As stated by reports, Israel’s public broadcaster confirmed that the military “identified launches from Yemen toward southern Israel for the first time since the beginning of this war.”
Air raid sirens were activated in the southern Israeli cities of Dimona, Beersheba, and Eilat following the missile detection.
Reports note that the launches came hours after the Houthi movement warned on Friday evening of potential “direct military intervention” should additional alliances join the US and Israel against Iran, or if the Red Sea is used for operations targeting Tehran.
As stated by reports, Israel’s public broadcaster confirmed that the military “identified launches from Yemen toward southern Israel for the first time since the beginning of this war.”
Air raid sirens were activated in the southern Israeli cities of Dimona, Beersheba, and Eilat following the missile detection.
Reports note that the launches came hours after the Houthi movement warned on Friday evening of potential “direct military intervention” should additional alliances join the US and Israel against Iran, or if the Red Sea is used for operations targeting Tehran.
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